Ukraine, South Africa To Work On Lifting Export Restrictions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine and South Africa have agreed to prepare mutual recognition protocols aimed at lifting restrictions on the export of Ukrainian products.

According to Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food , this agreement was reached during Minister Vitalii Koval's official visit to South Africa, held as part of President Volodymyr Zelensky's broader diplomatic trip.

During the visit, Minister Koval and First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko held productive talks with John Steenhuisen, South Africa's Minister of Agriculture, and Mpho Franklyn Parks Tau, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition.

Koval said that the top priority is removing export restrictions on Ukrainian products.

"We agreed with our counterparts to develop a concrete roadmap with specific steps for the prompt signing of mutual recognition protocols between the relevant authorities in both countries," the statement said.

According to Koval, there is already mutual interest in a range of products. The initial focus will be on opening the South African market to Ukrainian agricultural goods - particularly poultry meat and processed products. Ukraine is also interested in South Africa's expertise in cattle farming, where the country is a global leader in beef production.

On the other side, Ukraine is keen on importing high-quality South African fruits and nuts, especially avocados, mangoes, and macadamia nuts - the latter of which South Africa leads the world in producing.

Both sides also discussed potential cooperation in the production of mineral fertilizers.

"South Africa is a strategic partner for Ukraine. Our goal is not only to expand trade but also to gain access to Sub-Saharan markets, where South Africa has a strong presence," Koval said.

Earlier reports said that Ukraine and South Africa are working to deepen trade and economic cooperation, particularly in the agri-industrial sector.

Last year, total bilateral trade in goods between the two countries amounted to $113.9 million - a figure Ukraine's Ministry of Economy considers far too low.

