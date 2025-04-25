ALSTOM S.A: Alstom To Supply 35 Electric Coradia Stream Interregional Trains And Associated Maintenance In Bulgaria For €600 Million.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



First passenger trains to be provided by Alstom in Bulgaria and the first new electric interregional trains in the country in the last 20 years

The value of the Coradia Stream interregional trains to be manufactured by Alstom is €452 million The contract also includes 15 years of maintenance services, valued at €268 million, for which Alstom will partner locally with RVP Invest



25 April 2025 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, leads the BULEMU consortium that has signed a contract with the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Bulgaria, for the delivery of 35 electric Coradia Stream interregional trains including 15 years of maintenance. The total value of the contract amounts to €720 million, of which Alstom's share is €600 million. The BULEMU consortium is formed by Alstom and the local company RVP Invest, which will provide the maintenance facility.

The 35 inter-regional EMUs trains will be the first provided by Alstom for passenger operation in Bulgaria and the first electric interregional trains purchased in the country in the last 20 years. The EMUs will be used to service passenger with journey times of up to 4-5 hours.

“The new electric interregional Coradia Stream trains for Bulgaria will contribute to more modern and sustainable transportation in the country – in line with our ambition to lead the way towards greener and smarter mobility worldwide. I am delighted that our Coradia interregional trains, appreciated in so many European countries, will run in Bulgaria as well. This contract completes the portfolio of Alstom solutions in this country, from signalling and infrastructure projects to passenger trains and maintenance capabilities,” said Gian Luca Erbacci, President of Alstom Europe.

“These trains will enable the implementation of the state policy in the field of passenger rail transport, which aims to attract more passengers through a more regular service with an increased quality and comfort of service as well as reduced emissions,” said Grozdan Karadjov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications in Bulgaria.

Developed specifically for the European market, Coradia Stream interregional trains are equipped with the ERTMS Level 21 traffic control system and comply with both European standards (EN) as well as Technical Specifications for Interoperability (TSIs), being capable of operating under all the main European power supply systems. The maximum speed of the trains will be 160 km/h.

Each train will have six cars, a total capacity of over 320 seats and 100% low floor, ensuring easy access for all passengers. There will be two entry doors on each side of the middle cars and one door on each side of the end cars. The passenger information system will include both audio and dynamic visual displays. Each car in the train will be equipped with large luggage racks.

These Coradia Stream interregional trains will also be equipped with a digital passenger counting system with high-precision sensors, as well as sockets for charging of electronic devices. Each train will have four modern controlled emission toilets, evenly distributed along the entire length of the train, with one designed for people with reduced mobility. There will be designated spaces for bicycles and strollers. The final configuration, colours and finishes will be fully customised according to the requirements of the Contracting Authority during the design stage.

The train is part of Alstom's Coradia range of regional trains, which have demonstrated efficient and reliable performance in operation throughout Europe for over thirty years. To date, Alstom has sold over 4,000 Coradia regional trains worldwide. Several European countries, including Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain, already benefit from their performance and comfort.

In total, over 700 Coradia Stream regional trains have already been ordered in Italy, the Netherland, Denmark and Romania. Those in Italy have been in service since mid-2019, proving the reliability of this product. In Romania, Coradia Stream started passenger service in November 2024. Coradia Stream also offers emission-free solutions, such as battery and hydrogen powered traction, for non-electrified lines.

Together with RVP Invest, Alstom will ensure the trains for Bulgaria operate safely and reliably through comprehensive maintenance services. The maintenance programme includes preventive maintenance activities, scheduled repairs and overhauls, as well as emergency repairs over a period of 15 years.

Alstom's FlexCare portfolio of solutions takes rail assets to the next level with tailored and flexible services for every stage of their lifecycle. From train operations and maintenance to parts supply, overhauls, and modernisation, Alstom supports asset owners in achieving the highest fleet performance.

In Bulgaria, Alstom is providing maintenance services to the fleet of the national passenger rail operator BDZ, as well as railway infrastructure modernisation in several ongoing projects, of which one is already completed and in warranty phase.

ALSTOMTM, CoradiaTM, Coradia StreamTM and FlexCareTM are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

About Alstom

Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 64 countries and a talent base of over 84,700 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €17.6 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2024.

For more information, please visit . Contacts Press:

HQ

Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (0) 7 63 63 09 62

...



Bulgaria/CEE

Anna ZAŁUSKA (CEE) – Tel.: +48601145935

...



Antoaneta COJANU (Romania, Greece, Western Balkans) - Tel.: +40 728 016103

...



Investor Relations

Martin VAUJOUR – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57

...



Estelle MATURELL ANDINO – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 71 37 47 56

...







1 European Rail Traffic Management System is one of the largest adoptions of digital technology in rail, aiming at replacing the different national train control and command systems in Europe. With ETCS Level 2, data is transmitted by radio to the train using GSM-R

Attachment

20250425_PR-Alstom to provide 35 inter-regional EMUs in Bulgaria_EN Final