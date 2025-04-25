403
Rocket Technology Takes The Spotlight At SPEXA 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The rocket industry expands rapidly, driven by advancements in propulsion, rising satellite launches, and growing interest in space exploration and tourism. The rocket market is projected to grow from USD 62.50 billion in 2024 to USD 85.22 billion by 2029 (CAGR 6.4%). Meanwhile, the commercial rocket market is expected to reach USD 25.6 billion by 2030 (CAGR 13.9%), driven by increasing demand for communication satellites, navigation systems, and OTT satellites.
Rockets are the foundation of modern space exploration, enabling scientific research, satellite deployment, and human spaceflight. They play a critical role in launching satellites that support global communication and navigation, as well as transporting essential cargo and crew to the International Space Station (ISS).
Beyond their practical applications, rockets have transformed humanity's ability to explore the universe. By breaking through Earth's atmosphere, they have paved the way for missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond expanding our understanding of the cosmos while driving technological innovations that benefit life on Earth.
Advancing Toward New Horizons
Rocket technology evolves significantly, and the future promises more significant advancements. With ongoing innovations in reusable and efficient propulsion systems, space travel becomes more accessible. What once seemed impossible is now within reach, paving the way for planetary exploration, space tourism, and commercial ventures beyond Earth. Rockets remain at the heart of this transformation, driving the next era of discovery and progress.
SPEXA: A Global Stage for Cutting-Edge Rocket Technologies
SPEXA recognizes the pivotal role of rockets in shaping the future of space exploration. That's why the event brings together leading space companies, pioneering startups, and top researchers to push the boundaries of rocket technology. To spotlight the latest advancements, SPEXA features a dedicated Space Development and Infrastructure Support Area, showcasing exhibitors focused on rocket launches, development, and infrastructure.
