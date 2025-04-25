Hydration Room Opens New Ladera Ranch Clinic, Expanding Access To Doctor-Led IV And Wellness Therapy In The Southern California Market

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded by board-certified anesthesiologist Dr. Brett Florie, Hydration Room blends clinical expertise with the comfort of a modern wellness space, offering customized IV drips, vitamin injections, and integrative support to help patients feel better, think clearer, and live more energized lives.

"We're thrilled to expand our presence into Ladera Ranch and serve this health-conscious, family-focused community," said Michelle Mendoza, CEO of Hydration Room. "This clinic brings together everything we stand for: accessible, medically guided care in a beautiful space that supports real, lasting wellness."

Now Open in the Heart of Ladera

Located at 27412 Antonio Parkway R-3, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694, the new clinic offers a full menu of services including:



IV Therapy for hydration, energy, immunity, recovery, and metabolism

NAD+ IV Therapy , available in tiered dosing to support clarity, longevity, and focus

Vitamin Injections , including B12, Skinny Shot, Cold and Flu, and Antioxidant Refresh

Regenerative Medicine featuring stem cells and exosomes designed to support advanced recovery, cellular repair, and long-term vitality Doctor-developed protocols , with personalized guidance from licensed, trained medical providers

Patients can walk in or book appointments online, with flexible options for one-time visits or monthly memberships.

Buy One IV, Get One IV Free– Limited Time

To celebrate the opening, Hydration Room is offering a limited-time promotion for Ladera Ranch patients: buy one IV drip, get one free. The offer is available to all patients and can be redeemed at the new clinic location for a limited time.

"This is more than a wellness trend. It's a smarter, more proactive way to care for your body and mind," said Dr. Brett Florie, Founder and Chief Medical Officer. "We're proud to bring this experience to Ladera Ranch and help patients achieve better health, faster."

Join Us for the Grand Opening

Hydration Room will host an open house and ribbon cutting event at the Ladera clinic located at 27412 Antonio Parkway R-3, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694 on May 2, 2025 at 10am. Attendees can tour the space, meet the medical team, enjoy wellness activations, and learn more about NAD+ therapy and membership options.

With more than 30 clinic locations across Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego, Hydration Room makes proactive, physician-driven wellness both convenient and accessible. Many locations feature private treatment rooms designed to support comfort. Every patient begins their journey with a complimentary consultation led by a certified Nurse Practitioner, ensuring each IV or injection therapy plan or NAD+ protocol is thoughtfully tailored to individual health goals and lifestyle needs.

About Hydration Room

Founded by a board-certified anesthesiologist, Hydration Room combines the medical expertise of a clinical practice with the approachability of a modern wellness brand. With a growing number of locations, Hydration Room specializes in IV therapy, NAD+, vitamin injections, and other integrative treatments designed to help patients feel better-faster. Hydrationroom

