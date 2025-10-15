IND Vs WI: Gautam Gambhir Shares Insights On Shubman Gill's Test Captaincy After 2-0 Series Win

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has shared his observations on Shubman Gill's leadership, praising the youngster's temperament while also underlining the challenges that lie ahead for him as a captain.

"It's still very early days--he has captained only a few Test matches so far," Gambhir said while speaking about Gill's growth on JioStar.

"The most important quality I see is his ability to handle pressure and tough situations. Gill is very much a work in progress; he hasn't yet faced the worst days of captaincy, which will inevitably come. It will test him personally and as a leader, and I want to see how he responds when things don't go his way," he added.

Gautam Gambhir's Support System for Shubman Gill

The former India opener, known for his strong leadership mindset, also revealed the support system he aims to provide Gill as coach.

"I've told him I'm always here to support, back, and protect him. My role as coach is to take the pressure and criticism off his shoulders, as long as he does the right things for the team and remains transparent and honest with the players inside the dressing room. That is the foundation for earning respect," Gambhir noted.

"So far, he has been absolutely brilliant--transparent, upfront, hardworking, and focused on doing the right things. What more can a coach ask of a captain who is willing to put everything on the line?" he said.

Gill to Lead India in Tests and ODIs

The Test captaincy baton was passed down to Gill by the management after Rohit Sharma bid adieu to the format with a brief note. After his promotion, Gill took the first steps towards following in the footsteps of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The stakes were high with his first assignment, which was in England during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Gill, who was named Player of the Series in England, enjoyed a stellar run with the bat, amassing 754 runs in five Tests at an average of 75.40, including four centuries. Under his leadership, India displayed grit and resilience to secure a 2-2 series draw against England.

Back home, Gill continued his fine form and led from the front, finishing as the third-highest run-scorer in the Test series against the West Indies with 192 runs, as India completed a 2-0 clean sweep.

Gill was given the ODI captaincy as part of preparations towards the 2027 ODI World Cup. The selectors wanted Gill to have enough time to settle into his role before the showpiece event. Gill's first task will be leading India in three ODIs in Australia, scheduled to commence on Sunday in Perth.

