Aduro, First Majestic, Silver X At 52-Week High
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (C) reached a new 52-Week High of $23.36. Aduro announced it has begun a global site-selection process as part of its Demonstration Plant program, with a focus on locations across Canada, Europe, and Mexico.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (T) reached a new 52-Week High of $19.71 Thursday. First Majestic announced Wednesday that total production in the third quarter of 2025 from the Company's four producing underground mines in Mexico, namely the Los Gatos Silver Mine (the Company holds a 70% interest in the Los Gatos Joint Venture that owns the mine), the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine reached 7.7 million attributable silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 3.9 million silver ounces, 35,681 gold ounces, 13.9 million pounds of zinc and 7.7 million pounds of lead.
Silver X Mining Corp. (V) reached a new 52-Week High of 57 cents. Silver X rose 5.3% Thursday on volume of 3,224,697 shares.
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (C) Reached a new 52-Week High of 39 cents. Appia will be closing the final tranche of a non-brokered private placement with the issuance of 3,968,648 working capital units of the Company at a price of $0.185 per WC Unit for gross proceeds of $734,200 on October 15.
Amerigo Resources Ltd. (T) Reached a new 52-Week High of $2.89 Thursday. Amerigo announced Wednesday operational results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from Minera Valle Central, the Company's 100% owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) Reached a new 52-Week High of $14.48. On Wednesday, Aris reported gold production of 186,651 ounces (oz) for the first nine months of 2025.
1911 Gold Corporation (V) Reached a new 52-Week High of $1.29. 1911 announced Wednesday new assay results from the surface drill program at the Company's wholly-owned operational and fully permitted True North Gold Project, centrally located within the Company's 100%-owned Rice Lake Gold property, southeast Manitoba
Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. (V) Reached a new 52-Week High of 61 cents Thursday. On Wednesday, Arizona Gold announced high-grade antimony samples from the Silverton gold-antimony project located in Nye County, Nevada, immediately north of US Highway 6, between Tonopah and Ely
Bitfarms Ltd. (T) reached a new 52-Week High of $5.65 Thursday. Bitfarms Thursdasy rose 2.5% on volume of 4,612,850 shares
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) Reached a new 52-Week High of $27.45 Thursday. China Gold Thursday rose 6.0% on volume of 9,901 shares
Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) Reached a new 52-Week High of $25.47. Cenovus Thursday rose 3.8% on volume of 4,002,126 shares
BRP Inc. (T) Reached a new 52-Week High of $93.32. BRP hosted a live webcast from Valcourt as part of its 2025 Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, October 9.
DPM Metals Inc. (T) Reached a new 52-Week High of $33.21. DPM announced preliminary production results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.
