Bank Of America, Morgan Stanley, ASML, Omeros, Progressive: Stocks Making The Biggest Moves Today
U.S. equities surged in Wednesday's midday trade after stronger-than-expected earnings of big banks buoyed investor sentiment, overshadowing trade tensions following the flare-up with China.
The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S & P 500 index, was up 0.33% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq 100 index, gained 0.67%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, rose 0.12%.
Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Wednesday's midday trade:
Bank of America Corp. (BAC)
Bank of America shares surged 4% in Wednesday's midday session after the lender's third quarter (Q3) results beat Wall Street expectations. Bank of America reported EPS of $1.06 on revenue of $28.24 billion, while analysts expected an EPS of $0.95 on revenue of $27.5 billion, according to Stocktwits data.
BAC stock is up 19% year-to-date.
Morgan Stanley (MS)
Morgan Stanley shares gained over 5% in Wednesday's midday trade after the lender's Q3 results beat Wall Street expectations. Morgan Stanley reported EPS of $2.8 on revenue of $18.22 billion, while analysts expected an EPS of $2.1 on revenue of $16.69 billion, according to Stocktwits data.
MS stock is up 30% year-to-date.
ASML Holding NV (ASML)
ASML shares were up more than 3% in Wednesday's midday trade after the semiconductor equipment manufacturer's third-quarter (Q3) results. ASML reported earnings per share (EPS) of $6.37 on revenue of $8.71 billion, while analysts expected an EPS of $6.36 on revenue of $9.02 billion, according to Stocktwits data.
ASML stock is up 45% year-to-date.
Omeros Corp. (OMER)
Omeros shares soared 149% in Wednesday's midday trade after Dutch pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) said that it has entered into a definitive asset purchase and license agreement for Omeros' drug candidate Zaltenibart.
OMER stock is up 3% year-to-date.
Progressive Corp. (PGR)
Progressive shares were down by more than 7% in Wednesday's midday session after the company's Q3 results came in below expectations. Progressive reported EPS of $3.95 on revenue of $21.38 billion, while analysts expected an EPS of $5.04 on revenue of $21.81 billion, according to Stocktwits data.
PGR stock is down 7% year-to-date.
