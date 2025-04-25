Jagriti: Ek Nayi Subah’S Sagar Parekh Shares Why There’S Never A Dull Moment With Aarya Babbar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Aarya Babbar and Sagar Parekh may portray a strained father-son relationship as Kalikant and Akash in“Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah,” but off-screen, the duo shares a lively and fun bond.

Sagar has opened up about his off-screen bond with co-star Aarya, revealing that their dynamic behind the scenes is a far cry from the tense father-son relationship they portray in the show. Calling Aarya's energy“unmatched,” Parekh shared how the two constantly joke around, share spontaneous fun, and bring infectious laughter to the set-turning even the most intense shoot days into moments of light-hearted camaraderie.

The 'Anupamaa' actor shared,“On screen, Aarya Sir and I might be constantly at odds as father and son, but behind the scenes, it's a completely different story. Working with him is an absolute pleasure-his energy is unmatched, and there's never a dull moment when he's around. From random jokes to spontaneous dance moves, he brings this spark to the set that's so infectious.”

“We're always pulling each other's leg, laughing between takes, and creating these fun, unexpected moments that honestly make work feel like play. It's rare to find someone who can switch so seamlessly from intense scenes to pure fun off-camera-and Aarya Sir does it effortlessly,” Sagar added.

Aarya Babbar previously spoke about the transformation of his character, noting that although the role has evolved over time, the core traits of menace and an unrelenting hunger for power still define him.

“I'm really excited to bring this evolved version of Kalikant to the audience. The transition into a more sophisticated and authoritative avatar, complete with a Jodhpuri suit and a distinguished salt-and-pepper look, perfectly complements his journey into politics. While his appearance has changed, his essence remains the same-he is still as menacing and power-hungry as ever. This shift adds new layers to his personality, making him even more intriguing, and I can't wait for viewers to see what's in store,” the 'Ab Ke Baras' actor stated.

"Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah” premiered on 28th January and airs daily on Zee TV.