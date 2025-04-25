Trump Knows Exactly What His China Trade War Means

MENAFN - Asia Times) Donald Trump's“Liberation Day” on April 2, 2025, marked the formal launch of sweeping global tariffs, capping months of escalatory announcements since returning to office. Amplifying the economic nationalism of his first term , it marks the culmination of Trump's decades-old advocacy for raising tariffs and reviving American industry.

His latest push builds on more than two decades of previous presidential efforts to recalibrate trade, in a far more aggressive form. Influenced by Project 2025's chapter on fair trade by longtime adviser Peter Navarro, it calls for rapid, uncompromising trade action to reduce deficits, lower debt and reshore manufacturing.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has similarly framed tariffs as part of a larger economic realignment to restore US industrial and economic dominance.

Though rarely stated outright, Trump aims to break the dominance of China's export-led economic model, with the understanding that there will be some consequences for the US economy.

While his strategy builds on former efforts to reshape trade, the public's understanding of Trump's agenda and impression of its execution enjoys only modest domestic support . The gamble carries the risks of global economic destabilization, blowback from allies and handing China even more power on the global stage.

From 1798 to 1913, tariffs covered 50% to 90% of income and shielded American industry from foreign competitors. After World War II, however, the US aimed to rebuild allied economies and draw them away from communism by opening its consumer, industrial and capital markets. Trade deficits emerged by the 1970s , but abandoning the gold standard in 1971 let the US print dollars more easily and sustain the imbalance.

The Cold War's end in the early 1990s left the US confident it could continue steering global trade on its own terms. It pushed for global tariff cuts and free trade deals like the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), while US corporations helped build up foreign manufacturing, particularly in China , which benefited from preferential trade terms under its most-favored-nation trade status. American consumers absorbed global overproduction and corporate profits soared, but many American workers were increasingly left behind.

These policies added to the anti-globalization movements of the late 1990s, most visibly at the 1999 World Trade Organization (WTO) summit in Seattle , prompting a rethink of trade policy. Domestic industries like steel had collapsed under cheap imports, and former President George W. Bush briefly imposed steel tariffs in 2002 before the WTO struck them down.

The 2008 global financial crisis brought bipartisan calls for economic restructuring, with the Obama administration pledging to reshore manufacturing jobs. Obama later distanced himself from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP)-a free trade agreement-a move echoed by Hillary Clinton during her 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump's first-term trade agenda broke from the previous caution. Favoring unilateral action, he withdrew from the TPP in 2017, clashed with the WTO , and renegotiated NAFTA . He then imposed tariffs on key trade partners, especially China. By then, the cost of offshoring had become clear.

With US corporate assistance, China had gained capital and technology expertise to become the“world's factory .” Low-tariff access to the US market gave Beijing a $300 billion surplus over America in 2024, and it emerged as the world's top exporter and creditor .