عربي


Eritrea: Pre-Natal Treatment In Barentu Health Center


2025-04-25 02:00:19
Nurse Wegahta Kidane, head of Barentu Health Center, reported that pre-natal treatment for pregnant women has increased by 110%.

Nurse Wegahta further noted that the health center provides pre-natal care, child vaccination, regular healthcare services for adults and children under five, as well as laboratory and pharmacy services, among others. She added that significant investments are being made in human resources and medical facilities.

Nurse Wegahta also stated that, as a result of ongoing awareness-raising campaigns and environmental sanitation efforts, the prevalence of malaria has been significantly reduced. The health center also offers mobile healthcare services to remote areas within the sub-zone.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

