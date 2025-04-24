Techmediabreaks Innerscope Hearing Technologies (INND) Expands Footprint With Launch Of Otchealthmart

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) InnerScope (OTC: INND) today announced the official grand opening of OTCHealthMart , a cutting-edge online platform designed to make healthcare products accessible and affordable for everyone. The new platform offers a comprehensive range of over-the-counter (“OTC”) health and wellness products, including premium and affordable OTC hearing aids powered by HearingAssist and iHEAR brand labels, a specialty line of vitamins and health supplements specifically designed for the 55+ demographic, and plans to expand offerings to include durable medical equipment (“DME”) in its next phase.

“We are thrilled to launch OTCHealthMart , making quality healthcare products accessible to everyone,” said Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies.“Our grand opening specials are just the beginning of our commitment to affordable health solutions.”

To view the full press release, visit

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

InnerScope is focused on becoming a leader in the over-the-counter (“OTC”) hearing health and digital health space, offering innovative health products and services for those needing hearing and or health solutions. By leveraging its expertise, InnerScope is committed to making affordable health and wellness products accessible to all.

