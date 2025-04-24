Congratulations To Paraguay For Confronting Iran And Its Proxies

The United States welcomes President Santiago Peña designation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, and expanding Paraguay’s 2019 terrorist designations of the armed wings of Hizballah and Hamas to encompass the entirety of these organizations.

Iran remains the leading state sponsor of terrorism in the world and has financed and directed numerous terrorist attacks and activities globally, through its IRGC-Qods Force and proxies such as Hizballah and Hamas. The important steps Paraguay has taken will help cut off the ability of the Iranian regime and its proxies to plot terrorist attacks and raise money for its malignant and destabilizing activity, including in the Tri-Border Area Paraguay shares with Argentina and Brazil.

The United States will continue to work with partners such as Paraguay to confront global security threats. We call on all countries to hold the Iranian regime accountable and prevent its operatives, recruiters, financiers, and proxies from operating in their territories.