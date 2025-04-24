TEW Design Studio Debuts Tewlines: Locally Made Furniture Infused With Palestinian Heritage And Sustainability

TEWlines Custom Furniture Rima Nasser

Local production ensures exemption from recent tariffs and helps redefine what it means to decorate consciously

- Rima NasserAPEX, NC, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TEW Design Studio proudly announces the launch of TEWlines Custom Furniture , a distinctive furniture collection that seamlessly blends sustainable sourcing, local craftsmanship, and Palestinian-inspired design. TEWlines offers homeowners customizable, high-quality pieces that reflect personal style while honoring traditional artistry.​Created by interior designer Rima Nasser, TEWlines was born from a vision to bring meaningful craftsmanship back into home design. With local production at its core, each piece supports the regional economy and skips the price hikes currently affecting much of the furniture industry. By investing in TEWlines, customers support North Carolina artisans and environmentally conscious practices.What Makes TEWlines Stand Out:- Tariff-Free & Locally Made: Produced in North Carolina, TEWlines is not subject to the rising costs of imported furniture-making high-quality design more accessible.- Cultural Craftsmanship: Designs are inspired by Palestinian motifs and narratives, resulting in pieces that are rich in symbolism and soul.- Sustainable by Design: Materials like Hempwood-a durable, carbon-negative alternative to traditional hardwood-make sustainability stylish and structural.- Fully Customizable: From nightstands to writing desks, each piece is made to order, allowing clients to select dimensions, finishes, and more.TEWlines launches with three curated collections-A//C, F//P, and W//N-each tailored to a different functional need and design preference. Homeowners can start their custom design journey at tewdesignstudio/furniture-hub or schedule an appointment to view the pieces in the studio at 2521 Schieffelin Rd. Suite 136 Apex, North Carolina by emailing ....Rima Nasser is available for media interviews to speak about the creative journey behind the collection, her commitment to sustainable design, and the importance of cultural representation in the furniture industry. For media inquiries, launch details, or to schedule a conversation with Rima, please contact Cheryl Coor at ....About TEW Design Studio:Located in Apex, NC, TEW Design Studio is a boutique interior design firm led by Rima Nasser, offering creative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for both residential and commercial spaces. TEWlines is the studio's latest endeavor to blend meaningful design with mindful living. Find out more at tewdesignstudio.

Cheryl Coor

TEW Design Studio

...

Introducing TEWlines: A Fresh Perspective on Modern Furniture 🏡🎨

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.