Nutrifusion Honored As Bronze Stevie® Award Winner In 2025 American Business Awards®

Win in the Fastest Growing Company of the Year (up to 100 Employees) category driven by the company's longstanding commitment to "Real Food. Real Food Nutrition."

NAPLES, Fla., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NutriFusion® , creator of concentrated micronutrient and phytonutrient-rich food ingredient blends sourced from fruits and vegetables, today announced it was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Fastest Growing Company of the Year (up to 100 Employees) category in The 23rd Annual American Business Awards®.

Over 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and virtually every industry were submitted in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Through the entire team's product innovation, measurable impact, and dedication to 'Real Food. Real Food Nutrition.', NutriFusion isn't just growing – it's leading a transformative shift in global nutrition," said William Grand, CEO of NutriFusion. "What sets NutriFusion apart is its deep commitment to using only whole, non-GMO foods – no synthetic additives, preservatives, or shortcuts – setting the bar for what true nutrition should look like worldwide."

Through the contributions of each team member, NutriFusion has made significant inroads by delivering its powerful blends to food, beverage, pet, and nutraceutical companies, enabling them to boost the nutritional value of their offerings and thereby empower consumers to lead healthier lives. Their steadfast mission has set the stage for increasing growth in the better-for-you market that is anticipated to continue at a rapid pace.

About NutriFusion®

NutriFusion® was founded in 2008 and provides the benefits of vitamins and minerals sourced from fruits and vegetables to significantly increase the nutritional value and marketability of food, beverage, pet, and supplement products. No synthetic additives, excipients, or preservatives. Custom blends are available. NutriFusion. Real Food. Real Food Nutrition. To learn more about NutriFusion visit our website , and check out our blog for the latest news and exploration of industry topics. Follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram for even more.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

