Data Science Interview Preparation Course 2025 For Top Data Scientist Jobs At Google Amazon Meta Apple Netflix

As artificial intelligence and machine learning evolve and mature, the emergence of synthetic data has become a pivotal development, addressing critical challenges in data privacy, scarcity, and bias. Synthetic data is artificially generated information that mirrors real-world data and enables organizations to enhance machine learning models without compromising sensitive information. This innovation is particularly significant as companies increasingly rely on vast datasets to drive AI advancements. For more information, visit: ​

Recognizing the growing importance of synthetic data in the industry, Interview Kickstart has meticulously designed its Data Science Course to equip professionals with the skills necessary to navigate and leverage the evolving AI/ML industry. The course also equips the learners with the interview skills required to crack data science roles in FAANG companies.

The comprehensive curriculum begins with foundational programming in Python over six weeks, covering essentials such as data structures, object-oriented programming, and libraries like NumPy and Pandas. This ensures participants are proficient in the primary language used for data analysis and machine learning. Following this, a four-week module on databases & SQL programming delves into database modeling and advanced SQL techniques, enabling learners to manage and query data effectively.​

A critical component of the course is the nine-week segment on classical machine learning, where participants explore regression and classification algorithms, bagging and boosting techniques, and model evaluation methods. Understanding these algorithms is essential for generating and validating synthetic data, as they form the backbone of many data generation processes. The curriculum also focuses on advanced machine learning & deep learning topics, introducing neural networks and architectures pertinent to creating complex synthetic datasets.​

Interview Kickstart places a lot of emphasis on practical learning and the Data Science course offers a selection of six capstone projects over four weeks, allowing participants to apply their knowledge to real-world scenarios. These projects, such as "Product Reviews Summary" and "Stock Price Analysis," involve data synthesis and analysis, reflecting tasks professionals encounter in the field. Engaging in these projects prepares learners to handle synthetic data generation and application effectively.

The Data Science course includes project-led learning where candidates are involved in 40+ assignments and mini-projects, 150+ hours of instructor-led learning, 75+ hours of hands-on learning, and 6 Capstone projects.

In addition to technical coaching, this data science program offers data science interview preparation with FAANG+ technical interview guidance and mock interviews including resume building, LinkedIn profile optimization, personal branding, live behavioral workshops, and more. Career and behavioral sessions spanning three weeks provide guidance on interview strategies, and behavioral question responses, and offer negotiations, further enhancing participants' readiness for the job market.

Interview Kickstart's Data Science Course is tailored for a diverse range of professionals, including those from non-technical backgrounds seeking to enter the data science field, recent graduates aspiring to become data scientists, and experienced software engineers and data analysts aiming to expand their skill set. The program's structure accommodates working professionals, with live classes scheduled on weekends and evening coaching sessions, ensuring flexibility without compromising the depth of learning.​

By integrating the study and application of synthetic data into its curriculum, Interview Kickstart prepares data science professionals to meet the evolving demands of the industry. Participants not only gain a robust foundation in data science principles but also acquire specialized knowledge in synthetic data generation and utilization. This positions them competitively in the job market, ready to contribute to innovative solutions in AI and machine learning that rely on synthetic data methodologies.​ For more information visit

About Interview Kickstart

Founded in 2014, Interview Kickstart is a premier upskilling platform empowering aspiring tech professionals to secure roles at FAANG and top tech companies. With a proven track record and over 20,000 successful learners, the platform stands out with its team of 700+ FAANG instructors, hiring managers, and tech leads, who deliver a comprehensive curriculum, practical insights, and targeted interview prep strategies.

Offering live classes, 100,000+ hours of pre-recorded video lessons, and 1:1 sessions, Interview Kickstart ensures flexible, in-depth learning along with personalized guidance for resume building and LinkedIn profile optimization. The holistic support, spanning 6 to 10 months with mock interviews, ongoing mentorship, and industry-aligned projects, equips learners to excel in technical interviews and on the job.

