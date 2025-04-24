DRIVERS AT GENESIS LOGISTICS VOTE OVERWHELMINGLY TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

Over 200 Workers Join Teamsters Local 322, Set Sights on First Union Contract

RICHMOND, Va., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers at Genesis Logistics have voted by an over 90 percent margin to join Teamsters Local 322. The 214 workers deliver to 7-Eleven convenience stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and are now preparing for first contract negotiations.

"I want to personally congratulate these workers and welcome them to our Teamsters family," said Dwayne Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 322. "Despite an aggressive campaign of illegal union busting, these workers remained determined to achieve the dignity and respect they deserved. Now, we're ready to fight alongside them to win a strong first Teamsters contract."

Genesis Logistics, a subsidiary of DHL Supply Chain, waged a ruthless anti-union campaign. The company hired high-priced union-busting consultants, held captive audience meetings, surveilled workers, and illegally disciplined union supporters. The Teamsters filed more than a dozen unfair labor practice charges during the organizing drive.

"We organized with the Teamsters because we've had enough - enough of the low pay, the lack of respect, and poor benefits," said Matthew Relford, a Genesis driver and a new member of Local 322. "Management tried everything to stop us. But we stuck together and won. We're proud to be Teamsters, and we're ready to fight for what we've rightfully earned."

Teamsters Local 322 represents more than 2,000 workers in Virginia. For more information, visit TeamstersLocal322 .

Contact:

Colin McCullough, (856) 625-6856

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 322

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED