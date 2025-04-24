Pope Francis' Funeral: President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Vatican City On April 25-26

MENAFN - Live Mint) President Droupadi Murmu will travel to the Vatican City between April 26 and April 27 to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

The President will also offer her condolences on behalf of the people and government of India, MEA said.

“President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting Vatican City on 25–26 April 2025 to attend the State Funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis and offer condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India,” the ministry said in its statement.

Pope Francis' funeral will be held on April 26.

“On 25 April, President will pay homage to His Holiness Pope Francis by laying a wreath at Basilica of Saint Peter in Vatican City. On 26 April, President will attend the funeral Mass of His Holiness Pope Francis at Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City, which will be attended by dignitaries from around the world,” the MEA said.

Pope Francis Funeral - Who is attending?

The Vatican on Thursday said at least 130 foreign delegations had confirmed their attendance at Pope Francis ' funeral, including 50 heads of state and 10 reigning monarchs.

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, French President Emmanuel Macron, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, and President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska are among the big leaders that will be present during the Pope's funeral ceremony.

India on Thursday declared that state mourning will be observed on April 26 in honour of the funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis, the Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday made the declaration through a statement, and further announced that the National flag will be flown at half-mast on the day throughout India on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment.

Earlier, the ministry had announced three-day state mourning as a mark of respect on the passing away of His Holiness Pope Francis.

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 on Easter Monday after prolonged illness. He was the first Latin American pontiff to lead the Roman Catholic Church after taking over from Pope Benedict XVI on March 13, 2013.

The dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, will lead the funeral service. At the end of the funeral, Cardinal Re will deliver the final commendation--a concluding prayer in which the Pope will be formally entrusted to God--and the body will be moved to St. Mary Major for burial.

(With agency inputs)