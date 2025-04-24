HORNE Community Foundation Gives Back To Four Non-Profits

RIDGELAND, Miss., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HORNE, a professional services firm, announced its support of four charities in Alabama, Tennessee and Texas. Fueled by the HORNE Community Foundation, the 2025 first-quarter Seasons of Giving campaign recipients will all receive donations to fund their specific missions.

Their missions range from providing access to various summer camps to providing spiritual guidance and addressing hunger needs.

The first-quarter recipients include:



Abba's House: This Cypress, Texas, organization strives to provide women and children with a safe, healing, and stable environment and teach them to become productive members of society. It addresses everything from physical needs to dealing with trauma to strengthening spiritual relationships with Jesus.

Austin Sunshine Camp: The Austin, Texas, camp provides the magic of overnight camp without cost barriers. The group's vision is a world where all children have a place to grow, connect, and explore.

Camp SMILE : Mobile, Ala.'s, Camp SMILE is a residential camp for individuals with disabilities ages five and up. The mission of Camp SMILE is to empower children and adults with disabilities to live their lives without limits by providing an inclusive summer camp experience where there is no limit to adventure. RIFA : Jackson, Tenn.'s Regional Inter-Faith Association (RIFA) addresses hunger issues in the region. RIFA actively engages with the community through a soup kitchen, food bank, snack backpack program, thrift store, meal delivery, community-supported agriculture, and community outreach program for other needs.

"Supporting our communities is a core value at HORNE," said CEO and Managing Partner Rusty Butcher. "Our Seasons of Giving partner committee agreed to support the needs of these amazing organizations. With HORNE team members and clients located across the country, we are committed to assisting our friends and neighbors as they face challenges."



HORNE's partners established the HORNE Community Foundation in 2021 to provide financial support to the areas where team members live and serve. During quarterly Seasons of Giving campaigns, HORNE employees nominate non-profit organizations of their choice to receive funding.

