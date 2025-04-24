Lexar Launches New Line Of Pcie 4.0 And Pcie 5.0 Ssds Designed To Enhance Gameplay And Professional Applications

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Built to accelerate performance and reduce lag and load times for gamers and creative professionals

Key Features of Professional NM1090 PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD



Provides speeds up to 14,000MB/s read, 13,000MB/s write1



A powerful 6nm controller optimizes heat control for efficient performance

DRAM-based with SLC dynamic cache to improve performance and reduce latency

Key Features of NQ780 PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD



High performance meets exceptional value



Delivers read/write speeds up to 7000/6000MB/s1

HMB and SLC cache technologies improve performance and user experience and reduce latency

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to announce the NQ780 M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD and the Professional NM1090 PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD, designed to provide the peak performance needed to keep every game running smoothly.

Lexar NQ780 M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD and the Professional NM1090 PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD designed to provide the peak performance needed to keep every game running smoothly

The Professional NM1090 PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD delivers speeds up to 14,000MB/s read and 13,000MB/s write1 to provide superior performance for professional-grade systems. Its 6nm controller optimizes heat control for more efficient performance and customers can pair it with an AMD Ryzen or Intel i9 processor for a next-level game experience. The drive features DRAM Cache and SLC dynamic cache to greatly enhance data transfer speeds to reduce wait times and improve system responsiveness.

The NQ780 M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD is designed with premium technologies to deliver read/write speeds up to 7000/6000MB/s1 and to prevent system lags for both games and work applications. A single-sided design and Intelligent Power Control make it perfect for laptops. Plus, the drive comes with the Lexar DiskMaster SSD management tool so users can perform firmware updates and monitor drive health.

"If you're a casual gamer looking for an upgrade, or a creative professional who needs serious speeds to power through projects, Lexar SSDs are able to deliver the performance to improve any system," said Joey Lopez, Director of Marketing. "We're excited to see our range of PCIe storage solutions optimize the systems of students, gamers, professionals, and everyone in between."

The NQ780 M.2 2290 PCIe Gen 4.4 NVMe SSD is available in 1TB for an MSRP of $79.99, 2TB for an MSRP of $149.99, and 4TB for an MSRP of $289.99.

The Professional NM1090 PRO PCIe 5.0 is available in 1TB for $179.99, 2TB for an MSRP of $269.99, and 4TB coming this summer.

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

Disclosures

1 Up to 7000MB/s read transfer, up to 6000MB/s write. Speeds based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary.

