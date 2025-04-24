Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ezdan Holding Group Posts Net Profit Of Qr153m In Q1


Doha, Qatar: Ezdan Holding Group announced its financial results for the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2025, showing a net profit of QR153m during Q1-2025 compared to QR95.5m in Q1-2024. The earnings per share reached QR0.006 in Q1-2025 compared to QR0.004 in Q1-2024.

