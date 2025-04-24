Ezdan Holding Group Posts Net Profit Of Qr153m In Q1

Doha, Qatar: Ezdan Holding Group announced its financial results for the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2025, showing a net profit of QR153m during Q1-2025 compared to QR95.5m in Q1-2024. The earnings per share reached QR0.006 in Q1-2025 compared to QR0.004 in Q1-2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.