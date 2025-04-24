Al Rayyan And Al Wakrah Clinch Impressive Wins At Amir Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Rayyan stormed to a dominant 106-83 win over Al Shamal in their opening Group B clash of the Amir Cup Basketball Championship 2025 at the QBF Indoor Hall yesterday.

The former champions lit up the scoreboard with equally impressive scoring across all four quarters to finish in style.

Justin Jamel Wright-Foreman was the star of the match, scoring a game-high 42 points while making four rebounds and two assists.

While Demarquis D'Angelo Bost made a triple-double with 14 points, 19 rebounds and 13 assists, Tyler James Lee Harris also impressed with 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Abdulla Yassin Mousa also delivered an all-around performance for Al Rayyan, scoring 17 points while adding four rebounds and the same number of assists.

Despite the defeat, Al Shamal saw commendable efforts from their key players.



Emmanuel Ezenwa Egbuta led Al Shamal scorers with 25 points in his 26-minute-stay on the court, while Jeffery Newberry II added 21 points, three rebounds and two assists. Igor Chumakov made 13 points, six rebounds and seven assists, while captain Faris Avdic contributed with a balanced performance with six points, 11 rebounds and two assists.

However, their efforts weren't enough to contain Al Rayyan's offensive firepower as the Lions won by a comfortable 23-point margin.

This convincing win placed Al Rayyan at the top of Group B, which also includes Al Khor and Al Wakrah.

Later yesterday, Al Wakrah crushed Al Khor 79-56 at the same venue.

Al Wakrah controlled the game from start to finish, with the biggest contribution coming from Aaron Randolph Mitchell who completed a brilliant triple-double. Mitchell scored 13 points while adding 20 rebounds and 12 assists in a near 40-minute performance. He was well supported by Mubarak Rashid Jama, who added 14 points and made nine rebounds, while Sindou Ismail Diallo scored 25 points apart from making eight rebounds.

For Al Khor, point-guard Kareem Talal Naja topped the scoresheet with 18 points, four assists and four rebounds, while Shawki Abdelhamid Ismail and Christos Bratsiakos added 12 and 11 points respectively before losing the game by 23 points.

Today, the defending champions Al Arabi take on Qatar SC, while Al Ahli face Al Sadd in their respective Group A match-ups.