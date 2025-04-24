Dark Matter Launches Developer Portal, Opening The Empower LOS To External Innovation

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 24, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, today unveiled a new Developer Portal during its second annual Horizon user conference.







The Developer Portal marks a significant evolution for the Empower® loan origination system (LOS), moving from API access to a fully open API ecosystem. By providing external developers with self-service access to documentation, code samples and integration guides, the portal removes barriers to innovation and enables clients and partners to build on Empower with greater speed and independence.

“By making our APIs and developer resources more accessible, we're unlocking new possibilities for our clients and partners to solve their unique business challenges, differentiate their offerings and move more quickly from concept to implementation,” said Sean Dugan, CEO of Dark Matter.

Designed with the developer experience in mind, the portal delivers a modern, frictionless interface that helps users get up and running fast. It supports a wide range of development use cases, from integrating customer relationship management systems to building custom workflows, allowing organizations to extend the Empower platform in ways that align with their business strategies.

“While Dark Matter has long offered APIs, this launch represents a major leap forward in how we support developers,” said Vikas Rao, deputy chief product officer at Dark Matter.“We've intentionally designed this portal to give developers everything they need to be productive, from clean documentation to practical code samples, so that they can build innovative tools on Empower with minimal friction.”

The Developer Portal is available now to all Empower LOS customers at no additional cost. Clients can access the portal by contacting their account manager for support.

Dark Matter's Horizon user conference is an invitation-only event April 23-25 and focused on exploring the“horizon” of mortgage technology.

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers powerful technology with unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders, servicers and companies nationwide. For more information, visit .

