International EDM Star Ashley Paul Sets Sights On Asia Following Global Chart-Topping Success

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- International EDM powerhouse Ashley Paul is making her long-awaited debut in Asia, bringing her electrifying stage presence and chart-topping anthem“Bingo Baby” to fans across the continent.Hot off the heels of headlining performances at Mexico's Cott Festival, the main stage of United States Pride, and top venues throughout the United Kingdom, Ashley is ready to ignite the Asian music scene with her high-energy live shows and global sound.Her latest single,“Bingo Baby”-a dynamic collaboration co-written with Ritchie Neville of the hit boy band Five and Luv Foundation UK, penned in Liverpool-recently soared to the #1 spot on Amazon Music's charts, solidifying her position as a global force in the EDM world.Ashley shared her excitement:“The response to 'Bingo Baby' has been unbelievable-seeing it hit #1 has been a dream come true. I've always wanted to connect with my fans in Asia, and now feels like the perfect time. I can't wait to perform live and bring this energy to the stage.”The infectious track-fueled by Ashley's powerhouse vocals and Luv Foundation UK's genre-bending beats-continues to dominate streaming platforms and light up dance floors worldwide.Blending vibrant EDM, soulful pop, and global rhythms, Ashley Paul is more than a singer-she's a movement. With her first-ever Asia tour on the horizon, fans can expect show-stopping performances, unforgettable moments, and the chance to experience the international sensation live.Tour dates and locations will be announced soon. Stay tuned.Follow Ashley Paul:Instagram: @official_ashley_paulTikTok: @ashpaulmusic

