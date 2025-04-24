Tradersyard Launches Free Trading Tournaments To Help Aspiring Traders Experience Financial Markets Without Risk

TradersYard Survivor ShowDown

TradersYard Logo

Workers Day Hustle

New“Survivor Showdown” Tournament Inspired by Viral Challenge Concepts Offers Cash and Prop Trading Prizes - Sponsorship Opportunities Now Available

- Manuel SonnleithnerVIENNA, AUSTRIA, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TradersYard, the award-winning platform transforming how traders enter the world of proprietary trading, is excited to announce its free trading tournaments every second week (Trading Grand Prix, Crypto Cup, Easter Bunny Battle, Workers Day Hustle, etc...), designed to give aspiring traders the chance to prove their skills and gain access to funded accounts - all at zero financial risk.Each tournament is completely free to join and allows participants to compete in a professional trading environment. The top 10 traders of the tournament win prop trading accounts totaling USD 205,000, empowering them to take their trading to the next level without risking personal capital.As a special highlight, TradersYard presents its most ambitious event to date: the“TradersYard Survivor Showdown”, which will take place from June 9 to 18.Inspired by viral challenge formats and survival-style competitions, this unique tournament will feature five elimination rounds where only the strongest traders advance.The last 10 participants will receive a total cash prize of $5,000 and $205,000 in prop trading accounts.“Our mission is to open the doors of the financial markets to everyone - by making it fun, fair, and accessible,” said Manuel Sonnleithner the CEO of TradersYard.“The Survivor Showdown will challenge not only strategy, but also mental endurance and adaptability - and it's all risk-free.”In addition to engaging traders, the platform also offers sponsorship opportunities for companies in the trading and financial services industry.“We have already received considerable interest in the“TradersYard Survivor Showdown” from brokers and fintech companies who would like to sponsor this event and recognize the value of connecting with an active, engaged trading community,” added Sonnleithner.”It is an ideal opportunity for brands to showcase themselves while supporting the development of traders.”TradersYard has recently been recognized as the“Best Challenge for Beginners” by AP-News, Benzinga and Modern Finance Online , underscoring its commitment to empowering the next generation of traders.Those interested in participating in the next tournament or sponsoring an upcoming event can learn more at the TradersYard Landing Page .About TradersYardTradersYard is a proprietary trading firm based in Vienna/Austria that offers structured funding opportunities through evaluation programs.The firm provides traders with a transparent and flexible process to qualify for funded accounts. In addition to its proprietary trading programs. TradersYard hosts trading challenges and gamified tournaments designed to enhance traders' skills in an engaging and risk-managed setting.TradersYard operates with the support of Andromeda Capital Partners Suisse, which provides financial backing and investment in technology and trading solutions. This enables the firm to expand its offerings and improve the trading experience for its growing community.

Manuel Sonnleithner

TradersYard GmbH

+43 1 9289492

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.