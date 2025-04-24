Spring New York Housing Market Showing Signs Of Bloom In March

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALBANY, N.Y., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Housing inventory rose slightly across New York for the first time in more than a year, while new listings grew nearly 10 percent in March, fueling optimism for a more active spring housing market, according to the housing report released today by the New York State Association of REALTORS(NYSAR).

Statewide housing inventory inched up 1.0 percent year-over-year, from 23,828 homes available in March 2024 to 24,067 homes on the market last month.

New listing of homes jumped from 11,377 homes in March 2024 to 12,380 units in March 2025, representing an 8.8 percent increase in year-over-year comparisons. Closed sales were relatively static last month, decreasing 0.6 percent from 6,876 sales last year to 6,838 in March 2025. Pending sales dipped 3.5 percent from 9,043 units last March to 8,726 homes last month.

Mortgage rates remained relatively unchanged week-to-week in March, with the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage settling in at 6.65 percent, according to Freddie Mac. By comparison, rates stood at 6.82 percent a year ago.

Home prices continue to surge, rising 11.8 percent from $380,000 in March 2024 to $425,000 in March 2025. This marks 20 consecutive months of year-over-year price increases.

Additional data is available at .

Editor's Note: All data is compiled from multiple listing services in the state of New York and the data include townhomes, condominiums, and existing single-family homes.

The New York State Association of REALTORS® is a not-for-profit trade organization representing more than 63,000 of New York State's real estate professionals. The term REALTOR® is a registered trademark, which identifies real estate professionals who subscribe to a strict code of ethics as members of the National Association of REALTORS®. These REALTORS® are also members of the New York State Association of REALTORS® as well as their local board or association of REALTORS®.

Scott Morlock

Director of Communications

518-463-0300 x208 office

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at