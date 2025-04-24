Port Neches Riverfest 2025 April 30 - May 4 Five Days Of Nonstop Fun, Food, Music & Some Of The Fastest Boats On Water

These state-of-the-art machines-capable of reaching speeds up to 120 mph-battle deck-to-deck in intense, sponson-banging showdowns that leave fans breathless and communities buzzing.

This is not just a festival-it's a full-blown celebration of speed, music, and community, with Formula 1 Powerboat Championship racing

- Tim Seebold, Managing Director F1PC NECHES, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The adrenaline is building as the Formula 1 Powerboat Championship prepares to once again light up the waters of Southeast Texas during the 23rd Annual Port Neches RiverFest taking place April 30 – May 4, 2025 at Port Neches City Park.Back and better than ever, RiverFest will host five days of high-octane fun for the entire family, featuring a packed schedule of concerts, food vendors, carnival rides, arts and crafts, a car show, and culminating with the ultimate crowd favorite-Formula 1 Powerboat racing May 2-4.This is not just a festival-it's a full-blown celebration of speed, music, and community, with Formula 1 Powerboat Championship racing once again front and center as the weekend's most thrilling attraction. From the fan-favorite Tri-Hull chaos to the razor-sharp turns of the F-Light series, and the 120+ mph action of the elite Formula 1 boats, this is water racing at its most intense. The best viewing spots? Right in the park-racecourse seating puts you in the heart of the action.“The RiverFest is the kind of event that brings out the best in everything we do,” says Tim Seebold, Managing Director of the Formula 1 Powerboat Championship.“The park's packed, the boats are flying, and the whole city shows up to celebrate. We're proud to make Port Neches one of our marquee events-it's pure energy from start to finish.”Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The festivities swing back into gear on Saturday and Sunday at 8:30.The action on the water kicks off with pit setup on Thursday, May 1, followed by test sessions on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will feature a full slate of racing complete with final heats and an awards ceremony to celebrate the weekend's top performers.Follow all updates and entertainment announcements on the RiverFest Facebook Page: facebook/pnriverfest . Or, you can download the official 2025 Port Neches Riverfest brochure .Can't make it to Port Neches? Fans around the globe can tune in via Live Race Media's livestream coverage available all weekend on the F1 Powerboat Championship Facebook and YouTube pages.This is more than just a race-it's a full throttle festival experience for fans of all ages.About the Formula 1 Powerboat ChampionshipFounded in 2017, the Formula 1 Powerboat Championship is North America's premier inshore powerboat racing series, contesting seven events between May and October. Featuring state-of-the-art Formula 1 boats that reach speeds of 120+ mph, the championship brings world-class competition to communities across the country. With regional, national, and global reach via livestream and media coverage, each event provides an economic and entertainment boost to its host city.Official Sponsors:Mercury RacingSeebold Sports Inc.VP Racing FuelsJH Performance BoatsSeaway MarineRacing Communications Inc.Contact: ...Website:Facebook: F1 Powerboat RacingYouTube: F1 Powerboat Championship

