Motorola Razr Reboot: Iconic Style, Moto Ai Smarts — And Verizon-Exclusive Savings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Get a price-lock guarantee on any myPlan and get a motorola razr on us with any trade-in and myPlan

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

[The big news]

The new motorola razr is coming to Verizon, and it's smarter, sleeker and more iconic than ever. With moto ai built in, it does more of the thinking for you - organizing notes, creating playlists and helping you find info fast.

Orders start May 15 in PANTONE Gibraltar Sea, PANTONE Spring Bud and PANTONE Parfait Pink - all for $16.67/month for 36 months (0% APR; $599.99 retail). Or get it on us by trading in your current smartphone in any condition on myPlan - and get a three year price lock on America's largest network.

[Why Verizon is the best place to get your motorola razr]



Free razr with trade-in and 3-year price lock: New and current customers can get the new motorola razr for $0 a month for 36 months (0% APR) with trade-in of any Motorola, Apple, Google or Samsung phone - in any condition - with any myPlan. Verizon continues to provide value for its customers with an industry-leading guarantee - a 3-year price lock on all myPlan and myHome network plans and free satellite texting. Price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only.



Perks built for you: myPlan and myHome customers can save over 40% on five of the most popular subscription services, Netflix & Max and Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. All 5 for just $20/mo.

Verizon Value, too: Not a Verizon customer? Get the new motorola razr on Straight Talk, Visible, Total Wireless and Verizon Prepaid.



[Why it's awesome]



Your AI assistant, always on: With moto ai, just say what you need - "Catch me up," "What was I getting for Gabe?" - and it summarizes or finds info instantly.

Flip it like it's 2025: The iconic design is back with a durable titanium hinge, soft-touch materials and vibrant Pantone-curated colors.

Two screens, no limits: Use all your favorite apps on the 3.6” external screen, or unfold to enjoy content on the massive 6.9” display.

Pro camera power: Capture stunning photos and silky-smooth video with a 50MP camera system powered by moto ai.

Battery that lasts: Power through your day with a 4500mAh battery and 30W TurboPower charging.

Smarter media, less effort: Playlist Studio recognizes what's on your screen and auto-generates playlists to match your mood or activity. Smarter performance: The new processor delivers up to 15% better AI performance and 25% better power efficiency.



[How to get your new motorola razr]



Available May 15 online and in stores nationwide.

Business customers: Visit Verizon Business for exclusive pricing and offers. Visit Straight Talk , Total Wireless and Visible on May 15 to purchase your motorola razr.

Trade-in offer disclaimer: $599.99 purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on Unlimited Ultimate, postpaid Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Welcome plan (min. $65/mo w/Auto Pay (+taxes/fees) for 36 mos) req'd. Less $600 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR. For upgrades, trade-in phone must be active on account for 60 days prior to new device purchase. Trade-in must be from Motorola, Apple, Google or Samsung; trade-in terms apply.

3-yr price guarantee: myPlan: Applies to the then-current base monthly rate for your talk, text, and data. Excludes taxes, fees, surcharges, additional plan discounts or promotions, and third-party services. Void if any of the lines are canceled or moved to an ineligible plan. Plan perks, taxes, fees, and surcharges are subject to change. myHome : Price guarantee for 3-5 years, depending on internet plan, for new and existing myHome customers. Applies only to the then-current base monthly rate exclusive of any other setup and additional equipment charges, discounts or promotions, plan perk and any other third-party services.

"Largest Network" - Verizon has America's Best Mobile Coverage, based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q3–Q4 2024.

Media Contact:

George Koroneos

...

Social: @GLKcreative

