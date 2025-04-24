Eaziya Launches An Innovative Platform To Help Brokers Start Instantly

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paphos, Cyprus, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaziya, the all-in-one platform for launching brokerage firms, is now officially live, providing a powerful ecosystem of tools and services for aspiring and established brokerage businesses. The platform simplifies the entire process of setting up a brokerage by combining CRM deployment, trading infrastructure, branding tools, and web platform integration into one easy-to-use system. In just a few steps, users can launch a fully functional brokerage business that is secure and scalable without the traditional hurdles of long development cycles or complicated technical setups.

“We are finally bringing Eaziya to the global market,” said Daniel Stone, Eaziya spokesperson.“We have created a plug-and-play solution that takes the weight off the shoulders of brokers trying to build from scratch. From deploying a CRM in minutes to integrating trading platforms and managing brand identity, our team makes the whole process seamless. We built this system for today's fast-paced fintech environment where efficiency and automation are key to success. Eaziya gives brokers a competitive edge if they want to scale fast and stay ahead.”

Features Targeted for Speed, Control and Scalability

Eaziya has a powerful set of features engineered for modern brokerage firms. With a clean and intuitive dashboard, clients can manage their business with minimum effort. The 5-step process is simple: set up the CRM, deploy the trading platform, launch your website, configure domains and start managing your business.

Eaziya supports full brand customization, automated email campaigns, role-based access controls, and real-time analytics. Advanced affiliate traffic integration ensures a smooth flow of leads into the CRM while boosting efficiency. The users' trading experience is also streamlined with access to over 900 assets, rapid order execution, and reliable performance on both desktop and mobile.

Speaking about the company's roadmap, Stone added.“This is just the beginning for Eaziya. We are already working on expanding our integrations, enhancing data intelligence tools, and adding more advanced features to help our clients grow without limits. Brokers need systems that evolve with the market and that is exactly what we are building. Eaziya will continue to deliver the tools brokers need to be agile, competitive, and ready for whatever the future brings.” He mentioned that Eaziya's goal is not only to support business setup but to power long-term operational growth with minimal friction.

About Eaziya

Eaziya is a fintech solution that simplifies the process of launching and running a brokerage business. Built on secure AWS infrastructure and optimized for performance and usability, the platform brings branding, CRM, web deployment, and trading tools into one single ecosystem. With pricing starting at $1,000, Eaziya has 3 packages - Start, Basic, and Pro - for businesses of all sizes. Each package comes with a bunch of features including domain setup, telephony and PSP integrations, CFD order creation and lead splitter among others. As the brokerage landscape changes, Eaziya stands as the platform of choice for businesses that want to move fast, stay secure, and grow smart.

CONTACT: Daniel Stone Eaziya marketing (at) eaziya.co