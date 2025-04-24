Media Advisory: Lambent CEO Richard Scannell To Speak At University Facilities 2025
|Dates/Times:
|Mon. April 28
|2:20 - 3:15 p.m.
|Tues. April 29
|8:35 - 9:30 a.m.
All the data in the world is useless if it can't be turned into relevant insights and communicated clearly. This presentation illustrates the leveraging of sophisticated data modeling tools and the influence of academic partners to advance projects through the administrative approval process and overcome significant hurdles. Scannell and Walsh will illustrate how to harness data to demonstrate space utilization problems and opportunities in ways that build enthusiasm at every level through the approval process. They will examine tangible financial impacts, project story telling models, and the tailoring of communication strategies for productive ad-hoc meetings, budgeting, and IT department engagement.
|Speakers:
| Sara Walsh
Executive Dean of Finance and Administration
Brown University School of Public Health
| Richard Scannell
CEO
Lambent
Walsh will also lead another session at the conference titled: Growth in a landlocked campus: Brown University's space utilization and repurposing solutions . In that session, she will profile Brown's strategy to answer the call for more space amid rapid growth, while maintaining fiscal responsibility. Walsh will detail Brown's multi-faceted model for campus expansion which reconciles academic priorities and financial constraints with community considerations. She'll examine decisions on strategic property acquisition and development, the repurposing of existing structures, opportunities identified to improve space utilization, and balancing expansion with financial prudence by measuring capital expenditures. The session takes place Monday, April 28th, 10:25 - 10:50 a.m.
About Lambent
Lambent is an occupancy analytics software company helping corporate and higher ed campuses optimize space utilization, facilities operations and real estate investments. Its SaaS platform, Lambent Spaces , leverages existing data sources such as Wi-Fi and sensors to provide anonymous and predictive analytics to inform decisions related to utilization, workplace experiences, planning, scheduling, and maintenance. The software delivers actionable intelligence so facilities professionals and space planners can make better use of the spaces they have. For more information, visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment