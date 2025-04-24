Lifesculpttm By Christimd Introduces Micronutrient Testing And Custom Supplement Formulas To Enhance Health And Wellness

LifeSculptTM by ChristiMD launches Micronutrient Testing and Custom Supplements with personalized, science-based wellness solutions for vitality and longevity.

- Dr. Christi Pramudji DaweHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LifeSculptTM by ChristiMD, a leading urology clinic and Longevity and Aesthetics Center in Houston, is excited to announce the launch of its new Micronutrient Testing and Custom Supplement Formula services, designed to offer a personalized, scientific approach to optimizing health and longevity. These cutting-edge services, along with the advanced BioVitality Testing program, help patients understand their unique nutritional needs and create a path toward achieving optimal wellness.The Micronutrient Testing service assesses over 100 biomarkers, including nutrient levels, antioxidant capacity, and cellular health, providing a deep understanding of what your body needs to perform at its best. By identifying potential nutrient deficiencies and oxidative stress, the test uncovers the root causes of imbalances that may affect energy, vitality, and overall well-being. This detailed analysis allows LifeSculpt's team to create a Custom Blend Supplement Formula tailored to your exact nutritional needs.“Micronutrient testing is one of the most powerful tools we have to personalize a patient's wellness plan,” says Dr. Christi Pramudji, current President of the Medical Staff at Houston's Methodist West Hospital and expert in urology, urogynecology, and menopause.“By understanding the specific nutrients your cells need, we can craft a formula that is truly individualized, ensuring you receive the right doses of the right supplements. This helps optimize your health and energy levels while supporting longevity.”Following the micronutrient analysis, LifeSculptTM offers a Custom Supplement Formula, carefully crafted using medical-grade, bioavailable ingredients without artificial fillers. These supplements are designed to address deficiencies found in the test and support overall health goals. A 90-day supply of personalized supplement packs is shipped directly to patients, ensuring convenience and consistency in their wellness journey.In addition to the Micronutrient Testing and Custom Supplement services, LifeSculptTM by ChristiMD offers the BioVitality Testing Program, which provides a comprehensive, holistic view of your health. This program includes testing for hormones , metabolic function, intimate wellness, aesthetics, and body balance-over 80 biomarkers in total. It not only assesses your current state of health but also provides insights into how to slow the aging process and improve vitality.“While our micronutrient testing focuses on your cellular health, the BioVitality Testing offers a broader look at your overall health,” explains Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe.“Together, these two services give you a comprehensive picture of your wellness, helping us create a completely personalized plan to help you feel your best at every stage of life.”LifeSculptTM is dedicated to providing its patients with the most advanced, scientifically backed wellness services to support longevity, hormone balance, and total body health. Located in Houston, TX, LifeSculptTM offers a range of services designed to help both men and women look and feel their best, including hormone replacement therapy, metabolic health, skin and aesthetics, and intimate wellness solutions.For more information on Micronutrient Testing, Custom Supplement Formulas, or BioVitality Testing, or to schedule a consultation, please contact LifeSculptTM by ChristiMD at 281.717.4003 or visit .About LifeSculptTM by ChristiMDAt LifeSculptTM by ChristiMD, we specialize in advanced urology, urogynecology, and med spa services designed to meet the needs of both men and women. Led by Dr. Christi Pramudji, a recognized expert in longevity, hormone optimization, and functional wellness, LifeSculptTM is dedicated to helping patients achieve their best possible health through innovative treatments, including hormone replacement therapy, metabolic health, skin and aesthetics, and intimate wellness solutions. We are committed to transforming lives and offering the highest quality care to patients across Houston and beyond.

Scott Dawe

LifeSculpt by ChristiMD

+1 281-717-4003

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.