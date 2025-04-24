Divergent Delivers Affordable, Adaptable Cruise Missile Structures: Clean Sheet To First Flight In 16 Weeks

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At inception, CoAspire in close coordination with Divergent developed an ambitious program roadmap requiring delivery of first fuselages, wings and fins from Divergent within 10 weeks, with fully integrated test rounds entering ground testing within 14 weeks, culminating in a successful flight test that met customer and programmatic requirements. To deliver fuselages at speed, Divergent leveraged a wealth of in-house digital tools allowing the team to take CoAspire's unique cruise missile design and rapidly converge together on a cost effective and manufacturable design that optimized for fuel tank capacity while meeting all structural performance requirements.

The Divergent team seamlessly transitioned from digital design to additive manufacturing and automated assembly, with manufacturing instructions generated from the designs dynamically assigned to the company's software defined manufacturing assets. Following first hardware deliveries at week 10, Divergent continued to support the CoAspire team by delivering digital design, analysis, and manufacturing artifacts required for the air worthiness approval process.

These accelerated results were possible due to the Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPSTM), Divergent's end-to-end engineering design and manufacturing system leveraging AI-driven design, industrial-rate additive manufacturing, and universal robotic assembly to enable structures development and manufacturing at higher performance, speed, and scalability than conventional manufacturing systems.

"Our strength is this next generation capability to digitally engineer and manufacture to deliver first-time-right, production ready hardware within 10 weeks. RAACM is a case study in what's possible when adaptability is built into every phase of development," said Lukas Czinger, President & Chief Executive Officer of Divergent.

Doug Denneny, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of CoAspire remarked, "Divergent has rewritten the rules of development speed for complex flight vehicles. The flexibility that Divergent has provided on such a tight schedule was key to enabling our flight-test and program success."

Under contract with the Air Force, RAACM is designed to be modular, scalable, adaptable and rapidly deployable across air, land, and sea platforms. RAACM is roughly the size of a 500-lb class MK-82 or GBU-38, and features a deployable wing, turbojet engine, guidance system, and lethal payload; it can be launched from any aircraft compatible with the GBU-38. CoAspire is the prime contractor on RAACM and has built a supply chain spanning 26 U.S. states and two European countries.

Divergent has created the world's first end-to-end software-hardware production system for industrial digital manufacturing – the Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPSTM) – allowing customers to design, additively manufacture, and automatically assemble complex structures for automotive, aerospace, and defense applications. DAPS transforms the economics, speed, and scalability of defense vehicle manufacturing by optimizing designs, dematerializing structures, and eliminating upfront capex. For more information, please visit .

Based in Fairfax, Virginia, CoAspire was founded in 2013. The company leverages its technological developments and expertise in precision guided munitions to develop next generation capabilities to deter and defeat threats to our nation and its allies. For more information about CoAspire's missile systems, visit the company's website at .

