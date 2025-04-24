Towards Stronger Ties: Seychelles’ Ambassador Accredited To Bahrain

On 22 April 2025, Mr. Gervais Moumou, Ambassador of the Republic of Seychelles based in the United Arab Emirates, presented his credentials to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, during a ceremony held at Sakhir Palace in Manama.

This occasion marks Ambassador Moumou as the second Non-Resident Ambassador of Seychelles to the Kingdom of Bahrain, following the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations in May 1983.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Moumou conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, as well as those of the Seychellois people. He reaffirmed Seychelles' steadfast commitment to strengthening the enduring bonds of friendship between the two countries and expressed his intention to deepen bilateral cooperation across a range of mutually beneficial sectors.

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa reciprocated with personal greetings and best wishes to President Ramkalawan and the people of Seychelles. He welcomed the continued advancement of ties and affirmed Bahrain's openness to exploring new avenues of collaboration in the future.

In the context of his official mission, Ambassador Moumou held productive discussions with senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain. These engagements underscored a shared commitment to enhancing cooperation in key areas such as tourism, trade and finance, security and defence, as well as coordinated efforts within international fora, especially concerning the global challenge of climate change, which poses a particular threat to island nations such as Seychelles and Bahrain. The two sides also discussed the need to ease entry requirements for Seychellois citizens visiting Bahrain for tourism purposes.

Ambassador Moumou further highlighted Seychelles' commitment to economic diversification and expressed interest in exploring new areas of cooperation, including fisheries, education, and knowledge exchange, initiatives aimed at promoting stronger people-to-people connections.

In addition, Ambassador Moumou met with members of the Seychellois diaspora residing in Bahrain. The gathering provided a valuable opportunity for open dialogue, during which the Ambassador listened to the community's concerns, shared updates on developments back home, and reaffirmed the Government's dedication to supporting its citizens abroad. Community members expressed a desire to remain actively engaged through various initiatives and were encouraged to maintain close communication with the Seychelles Embassy in Abu Dhabi for any support or guidance they may require.

