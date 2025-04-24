403
Oncolytics Biotech Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - Oncolytics Biotech Inc : Announces it will present new data from Cohort 1 of the GOBLET study at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in ChicagoMay 30-June 3, 2025 demonstrating pelareorep's anti-tumor activity in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) - the most common form of pancreatic cancer characterized by its poor prognosis and limited treatment options. Oncolytics Biotech Inc shares T are trading off $0.02 at $0.76.
