Cloudhesive And Teneo.Ai Partner To Supercharge Connectpath CX With AI-Driven Automation

ConnectPath CX with AI-Driven Automation

CloudHesive's, ConnectPath CX platform powered by Amazon Connect now has Teneo integrated, which provides Next-Generation Conversational AI capabilities



30% Cost Reduction for Contact Centers

99% AI Accuracy in Customer Intent Recognition Fully Automated Level 1 & 2 Customer Support

MIAMI and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudHesive, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and leading cloud and contact center solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Teneo , a global pioneer in Conversational AI and automation. This collaboration brings Teneo's advanced automation capabilities-including its NLU Accuracy BoosterTM (Natural Language Understanding Accuracy Booster) -to the ConnectPath CX , CloudHesive's next-generation Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform powered by Amazon Connect .

With this integrated solution, organizations can save up to 30% while fully automating 100% of Level 1 and 50% of Level 2 customer inquiries. Backed by 99% intent recognition accuracy , this AI-powered self-service solution improves resolution speed, reduces misrouted calls, and frees agents to focus on more complex tasks.

"Modern contact centers are challenged by rising costs and inefficiencies stemming from inaccurate routing and limited automation," said Patrick Hannah, CTO at CloudHesive. "By embedding Teneo's AI into ConnectPath CX, we're empowering our customers to automate intelligently, reduce operational overhead, and deliver exceptional service at scale."

ConnectPath CX is deployed in the world's largest, most complex contact centers that want the power of Amazon Connect and Amazon Web Services ecosystem but also need the features such as Gen AI and Data analytics that business operations teams require. There are several key benefits to the partnership with Teneo and their integration into our ConnectPath platform.

Agentless Contact Center – Automates 100% of Level 1 and 50% of Level 2 support inquiries, reducing costs by up to 30%

NLU Accuracy BoosterTM – Powered by TLMLTM (Teneo Linguistic Modeling Language), delivering 99% AI accuracy in intent recognition

Conversational IVR for Amazon Connect – Reduces misrouted calls by 90%, enabling instant and intelligent call routing Seamless CRM & Platform Integration – Pre-built compatibility with Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Zendesk, Epic, and more

"Teneo is revolutionizing AI-driven contact center automation by combining industry-leading accuracy with cost savings and scalability," said Michael Kenney, Partnership Direcor at Teneo. "With Teneo and ConnectPath CX, businesses can now transform their contact centers into AI-powered hubs of efficiency, cost savings, and customer excellence-delivering measurable impact from day one."

About CloudHesive

CloudHesive is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and Managed Service Provider, specializing in cloud migrations , managed services , application performance optimization, and advanced Amazon Connect solutions with AI-driven capabilities.

Its flagship product, ConnectPath CX , is a comprehensive Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform designed to deliver seamless omnichannel customer experiences with advance self service AI-driven features. .

CloudHesive continues to innovate in AI, machine learning, and data analytics while expanding its presence across North America, Latin America, and Europe. As a trusted AWS partner, CloudHesive empowers businesses to thrive in the digital age with cutting-edge cloud solutions and managed services

For more information, visit .

About Teneo

Teneo helps enterprises resolve customer inquiries faster, reduce wait times, and improve service quality by optimizing AI Agents to achieve 99% accuracy and 60%+ Contact Center Automation.

Trusted by leading enterprises worldwide, Teneo powers 17,000+ AI Agents that handle millions of customer interactions daily across voice, chat and digital channels. The Teneo Agentic AI Platform provides automated AI orchestration , enabling businesses to deliver instant, human-like interactions while reducing operational complexity.

Teneo seamlessly integrates with leading CCaaS and CX platforms, including Genesys, Five9, Microsoft, AWS, Google, and NICE. This enables enterprises to enhance automation, streamline workflows, and optimize AI-driven customer interactions-without disrupting existing contact center operations.

SOURCE CloudHesive