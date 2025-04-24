The Toy Insider Experts Reveal The Best Toys For Endless Summer Fun On A Budget

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In the face of tariff concerns and rising toy prices, shoppers are looking for affordable toys that won't break their budget. This year's guide was curated to help consumers navigate recent economic uncertainty, offering toys that deliver all kinds of fun on a budget: more than 85% of toys chosen cost less than $50, and more than 175 products are less than $25.

"Between making sure every dollar counts and ensuring kids have the fun they deserve, toy shopping today can feel like a tricky balancing act," says Ali Mierzejewski, Editor-in-Chief at The Toy Insider. "That's why we're taking the guesswork out of it with our most affordable Spring & Summer Gift Guide yet, filled with expert-approved picks that spark creativity, adventure and joy for kids of all ages. From backyard-ready gear to trendy slime and compounds, giving kids the best summer ever – without breaking the bank – is well within reach."

Sorted by play category and intended age range, the guide makes it easy for shoppers to find perfect picks for every kid, including fans of hit franchises like Bluey, Ms. Rachel, Minecraft and Lilo & Stitch.



OUTDOOR : Make sunny days unforgettable with gear that gets kids to unplug and spend hours playing outside, whether they're at the park or in the backyard.

Toy Insider Picks : Little Tikes Bluey Grannies Car Coupe (MGA Entertainment); Minecraft 18-inch Bike (Dynacraft)



TRAVEL : Turn travel time into playtime with portable, screen-free toys that keep kids entertained from start to finish.

Toy Insider Picks : Lite-Brite Touch Mini (Basic Fun!); Fairy GardenBumz (Jazwares)



PHYSICAL & ACTIVE : Get kids up and moving with ride-ons, games and other toys built for nonstop energy and adventure.

Toy Insider Picks : Hasbro Skip It (Just Play); Friends Forever Jump Rope (Kess Co.)



WATER : Make waves this summer with water blasters, giant inflatables, and playsets that turn every day into a splashin' good time.

Toy Insider Picks : T-01 & T-02 Water E-Blasters (WeCool Toys); Ultimate 3-in-1 Water, Art & Sand Play Bin (Buffalo Games)



EDUCATIONAL : Keep the "summer slide" at bay with toys and activities that combine hands-on fun with basic STEAM skills.

Toy Insider Picks : 3Doodler Chef 3D Candy Pen Set (3Doodler); MAGNA-TILES Rail Racers 33-Piece Set (MAGNA-TILES)



ENTERTAINMENT : Bring kids' favorite on-screen characters into the real world with interactive collectibles, dolls, figures and playsets.

Toy Insider Picks : Disney ily 4EVER and Pixar Tote-ily Teenies Series 1 (JAKKS Pacific); UFC Punching Bag Capsule (PMI)



GAMES : Take game nights to the next level with fresh, hilarious titles that get the whole family laughing, bonding, and coming back for more competitive fun.

Toy Insider Picks : Hungry Hungry Hippos Giant Edition (Spin Master); Critter Kitchen (Goliath)

ARTS, CRAFTS, & ACTIVITIES : Keep the creative juices flowing with activity kits, crafts, and playsets that spark imaginative play and hands-on fun.

Toy Insider Picks : Gui Gui (Moose Toys); Decora Ponyz (Cepia)

