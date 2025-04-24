Omni Hotels & Resorts Launches Omni Select Business A New Business Travel Program Tailored For Small And Midsize Businesses

DALLAS, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Hotels & Resorts is proud to announce the launch of Omni Select Business , a new business travel program created exclusively for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) across Omni's distinguished portfolio of over 50 hotels and resorts in the U.S. and Canada. The new program is designed to provide exclusive savings for SMBs while elevating the overall business travel experience through thoughtful perks like flexible travel options, dedicated Loyalty Ambassadors, and work-friendly spaces.

Omni Select Business makes it easier than ever for travelers of growing, small, or midsize companies to manage their hotel stays. This business travel solution provides busy professionals with seamless, rewarding experiences from booking to check-out with exclusive access to preferred rates and loyalty rewards. While businesses enjoy the added benefits of the Omni Select Business program, individual employees will continue to earn Omni Select Guest loyalty perks with every eligible stay,

"Small and midsize businesses are the backbone of travel demand in many markets, and we saw a clear opportunity to create a program that serves them with the same care and excellence that defines our guest experience," said Dan Surette, Chief Sales Officer at Omni Hotels & Resorts. "Omni Select Business offers practical benefits that are meaningful and easy to access, giving businesses the opportunity to focus on what matters most."

Omni Select Business members enjoy:



Exclusive Savings – Secure 9% off standard rates

Loyalty Rewards - Join for free and unlock special perks, including welcome drinks on us and complimentary Wi-Fi

Bonus Enrollment Perk ** - Receive a Select Guest sign-up bonus of double Omni Credits* on the first three stays when a reservation is confirmed at Select Business rate

Flexible Travel Options - Access competitive rates and premium amenities at top destinations No Cost to Join – Enroll easily with no setup fees or long-term commitments

Omni Hotels & Resort's new business travel program is open to legally registered SMBs that do not have existing Omni corporate rates, provided they book a minimum of 50 room nights annually. Travel agencies and wholesalers are not eligible for the new program. Registration is complimentary and companies can access exclusive rates in as little as 3-5 business days. For more information or to enroll, visit omnihotels/selectbusiness .

*Omni Credits are redeemable for overnight stays at any Omni Hotel or Resort.

**Stays must be completed by December 31, 2025.

About Omni Hotels & Resorts

Omni Hotels & Resorts creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at over 50 distinct hotels and resorts in the most popular leisure and business destinations across the United States, as well as in Canada. With 28 iconic golf courses, including multiple short courses, and 25 award-winning spas across the country, every Omni welcomes you to experience the true spirit of each destination. Reflected through local color, personalized service, unique wellness options, signature restaurants and creative culinary offerings, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every guest and a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest® loyalty program. Omni is committed to reducing hunger and is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative, to provide millions of meals each year for food banks to feed children, families, and seniors in communities in which it operates. Through its partnership with Shared Hope International, Omni is dedicated to the education and training of its associates to help combat human trafficking. Omni Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel of the PGA TOUR® and PGA of America. For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels or call 1-800-The-Omni.

Media Contact:

Rachel Harrison Communications

[email protected]

Brand Contact:

Emma Hill, Omni Hotels & Resorts

[email protected]

SOURCE Omni Hotels & Resorts

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED