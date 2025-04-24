Empire Genomics, A Biocare Medical Company, Partners With Biodot To Launch First Pre-Optimized Hematology FISH Probe Panels And Controls For The Cellwritertm S Platform

New BDot Probe Panels Streamline and Accelerate FISH Testing for Hematologic Malignancies with Exceptional Performance and Compatibility

BUFFALO, N.Y. and IRVINE, Calif., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Genomics, a Biocare Medical company and leader in molecular diagnostics, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with BioDot, a pioneer in precision dispensing automation, to launch a new line of hematology-focused FISH probe panels and controls - the BDot Probe Line - designed and fully optimized for use on the BioDot CellWriterTM S platform.

This new product line addresses a critical challenge in clinical cytogenetics and molecular pathology labs: the need to optimize individual FISH probes from multiple vendors for compatibility with automated platforms. The BDot Probe Line is the first commercially available FISH probe reagent product line that is pre-optimized, ready to use, and validated specifically for seamless performance on the Biodot CellWriter S system, eliminating time-consuming technician time, optimization troubleshooting, and significantly accelerating time-to-results.

The initial release of BDot Probe Panels includes targeted solutions for FISH analysis of a broad range of hematologic malignancies, including Multiple Myeloma (MM), Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS), Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia (CML), Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) and other common hematologic disorders.

To further support streamlined validation, the companies have co-developed a proprietary control probe line optimized for CellWriter S, enabling customers to verify and standardize performance easily.

"We're excited to partner with BioDot to deliver a turnkey hematology FISH solution, combining the precision of Empire Genomics' probes with an automation platform designed to conserve valuable reagents," said John Steel, Senior Vice President of Empire Genomics. "Our collaboration with BioDot ensures that labs can now trust not just in the quality of their instrumentation, but in the probe chemistry itself - reducing time-to-clinical data and improving consistency across laboratories."

Early adopters have already reported exceptional signal quality, reduced hands-on time, and rapid implementation without the extensive optimization historically required. The launch comes at a pivotal moment, as the FDA's finalized ruling on Laboratory-Developed Tests (LDTs) underscores the need for validated, standardized solutions that can support compliance and scalability.

"This launch marks the first phase of a broader strategic partnership between BioDot and Biocare Medical," said Debbie Bowers, General Manager of BioDot. "Together, we're committed to pushing the boundaries of FISH automation - combining best-in-class hardware and probe chemistry to build a next-generation platform for FISH diagnostics."

Both companies will continue to collaborate on expanding the BDot product line to include additional disease-specific panels and new tools for workflow automation, traceability, and reporting.

For more information about the Empire Genomics BDot Probe Panels and the BioDot CellWriter S, visit or .

To read the full press release visit /biodot-partnership/

Media Contact:

Matt Agnello | Marketing Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 925-768-9870

SOURCE Empire Genomics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED