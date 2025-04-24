The Love For Liam Foundation To Host The Fourth Annual Liam Johnson Memorial Golf Outing & Benefit Dinner On May 2, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Love for Liam Foundation , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that seeks to raise awareness for pediatric epilepsy and drive research funding, today announced the Fourth Annual Liam Johnson Memorial Golf Outing & Benefit Dinner to be held on May 2, 2025 at the Northampton Valley Country Club in Richboro, PA.

The annual event welcomes friends, family, ENGIN team members, national and local businesses and more who come together to sponsor, donate, contribute raffle and auction items, eat, drink and dance in Liam's memory. For local businesses and individuals considering sponsorship or a donation, please click here .

The Love for Liam Foundation was formed by Heather and Kyle Johnson in memory of Liam Johnson who was diagnosed with early infantile epileptic encephalopathy. Since its inaugural golf outing in 2022 the organization has raised over $400,000 via event hosting and seasonal fundraising efforts. Funding goes directly to the Epilepsy Neurogenetics Initiative (ENGIN) at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) where Liam was cared for. ENGIN is considered a leader in the field of epilepsy genetics and offers every child seen unparalleled access to diagnostic genetic testing, an individualized treatment plan, and enrollment in their innovative research studies.

“Our sweet boy, William Herschel Johnson, will never cease to amaze us. Each year he has brought together golfers, dinner guests, volunteers, and the incredible team at CHOP to advocate, raise awareness, and honor epilepsy warriors,” said Heather and Kyle Johnson, Liam's parents and cofounders of the Love for Liam Foundation.“Our favorite stat is that donations have been collected from over 600 different individuals or companies this year. This means that over 600 people and organizations have learned more about epilepsy, the devastating impact it can have, and the urgent need for precision medicine. We are at the forefront of transformational change, and we are so grateful to have so many on this journey with us.”

To learn more about the Love for Liam Foundation, visit the website and follow the LinkedIn page .

