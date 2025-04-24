India Shouldn't Weaponize Water In Fight With Pakistan

MENAFN - Asia Times) South Asia has seen its fair share of geopolitical flashpoints, but New Delhi's latest move may have ushered in a perilous new phase of regional brinkmanship.

On Wednesday (April 23), just a day after a deadly terrorist attack claimed 26 lives in the Indian-administered region of Kashmir, India unilaterally suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan, a cornerstone of bilateral cooperation for over six decades.

The decision came alongside the closure of a key border crossing, the revocation of regional visa privileges for Pakistani nationals and the downgrading of diplomatic ties. What began as a tragedy at Kashmir's Pahalgam hill station is rapidly snowballing into a geopolitical crisis - with water, not weapons, now at the center.

The militant group claiming responsibility, Kashmir Resistance, is an unfamiliar name in a region crowded with acronyms and ambiguity.

Yet, without presenting concrete evidence of external involvement, India has taken a series of retaliatory measures that target Pakistan's economic arteries and, more alarmingly, its water lifeline.

In Islamabad, fears of escalation are already growing, according to media reports. Political insiders and national security officials worry India might again consider punitive military action - reminiscent of the Pulwama-Balakot episode in 2019, when 40 Indian paramilitary personnel were killed in a suicide attack and India responded with cross-border airstrikes.