US Judge Blocks Deportation of Palestinian Student
(MENAFN) A Palestinian university student who was apprehended earlier this month during a naturalization process must remain within the borders of Vermont for a minimum of 90 days while his attorneys work to secure his release, based on a report by the media.
This decision was handed down by a federal magistrate on Wednesday.
Judge Geoffrey Crawford of the US District Court agreed to prolong an earlier temporary injunction that prevents the removal or relocation of Mohsen Mahdawi from the state.
This ruling was confirmed by Mahdawi’s legal representatives, who are contesting the legitimacy of his confinement.
An additional court session regarding Mahdawi’s case has been set for next week, while a separate immigration hearing in Louisiana is slated for May 1.
However, the certainty of that hearing taking place remains ambiguous.
Luna Droubi, the attorney representing Mahdawi, condemned the government’s actions, arguing that his detainment is without legal merit.
She emphasized that the situation is a "disgrace to the US Constitution" and criticized the authorities for acknowledging that Mahdawi’s confinement was tied to his expressions of opinion.
“The government has no basis, whatsoever, for Mohsen Mahdawi's detention other than their own admission that they detained Mohsen on the basis of his speech,” she declared in an official statement.
Mahdawi is one of nine students from Columbia University who have been singled out for removal from the country due to their involvement in campus protests supporting Palestine.
This is occurring amid a broader governmental initiative, led by the Trump administration, aimed at suppressing international students accused of harboring “hostile attitudes” toward the United States—especially those opposing military actions in Gaza.
