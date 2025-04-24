Introducing The Avowichtm: A Deliciously Fresh Take On A Classic Sandwich From Avocados From Mexico® And Which Wich®

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This unique take on a traditional turkey club taps into the breadless sandwich trend by turning the classic staple on its head, replacing bread buns with fresh, creamy avocados. That's right: The AvoWich is turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, mayo and honey mustard sandwiched between two always good avocado halves and topped with AvoWich seasoning. Caution, avocado lovers - things are about to get deliciously messy.

"Our partnership with Which Wich is the perfect example of how innovation drives everything we do," shared Alvaro Luque, CEO of Avocados From Mexico. "We aim to constantly re-imagine all the ways to enjoy our always good avocados - and by experimenting with new applications within the foodservice space, we're able to showcase the versatility of avocados in an entirely new light."

The AvoWich marks a key milestone as the brand continues to expand its footprint in the foodservice industry. As the popularity of avocados continues to rise, Mexico is uniquely positioned as the only country that can currently meet U.S. demand, with an environment that's perfect for growing avocados year-round. In fact, Avocados From Mexico travel from orchards to tables in the U.S. in just 3 to 5 days - 365 days a year.

This special advantage allows Avocados From Mexico to consistently meet U.S. demand throughout the year and inspire creative ways to add the goodness of fresh avocados to menus across the country through fruitful partnerships with restaurants like Which Wich. Avocados From Mexico are always good - they taste good, bring the good times and are good for you 1, making them a versatile addition to dishes spanning every cuisine and taste.

"The AvoWich isn't just a sandwich - it's an experience," added Which Wich Founder and Chief Vibe Officer, Jeff Sinelli. "By using avocados as buns, guests will be treated to a deliciously creamy texture that elevates all the fresh ingredients that are found inside. This is one of the most innovative products we've featured on the menu, and we're thrilled to take creativity to tasty new levels!"

When it comes to avocados in foodservice, fresh is always good. In fact, 77% of people prefer fresh avocados 2, while 75% are more likely to visit a restaurant when the Avocados From Mexico Fresh Seal is displayed. Packed with good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals 3, Avocados From Mexico is a healthy choice that benefits restaurant owners and customers alike.

Available starting Monday, April 28, at participating Which Wich locations, the AvoWich is poised to become your new favorite meal to sink your teeth into.

To learn more about Avocados From Mexico, visit AvocadosFromMexico , Facebook (@avocadosfrommexico ), Instagram (@avocadosfrommexico ), or X (@AvosFromMexico ) - and be sure to find a Which Wich near you by visiting whichwich/locations.

1, 3 Fresh avocados are a heart-healthy fruit. They provide naturally good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals. Source:

2

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage Avocados From Mexico, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. Avocados From Mexico is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Which Wich ® Superior Sandwiches

Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches was founded in Dallas in 2003. The national sandwich franchise chain is best known for its customizable sandwiches, creative ordering system, and personalized sandwich bag. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Ana Ambrosi

[email protected]

SOURCE Avocados From Mexico