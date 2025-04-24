Crbon Labs and U.S. Venture Generate and Market Credits from Canadian Orphaned Gas Well

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appleton, Wis., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Venture, Inc. , whose vision is to be the very best provider of transportation products, sustainability solutions, and insight driving the world forward, has reached an agreement to be Crbon Labs Inc. 's exclusive carbon credit marketer on the first Canadian-based orphaned gas well plugging project in Wainwright, Canada.

This project, following the American Carbon Registry's protocols, capped, plugged, and removed the external infrastructure for an orphaned gas well that had been leaking methane, a greenhouse gas 28 times more potent than carbon dioxide, into the atmosphere. There are over 3,000,000 abandoned and orphaned oil and gas wells across North America, many of which will continue to leak methane until decommissioned and plugged.

“This was the first project of its kind in Canada,” shared Cory Bergh, president and CEO at Crbon Labs .“Our methane abatement efforts drive immediate impact well beyond just emission reductions. The project employed more than 60 professionals across 20 disciplines, restored the wellsite to healthy productive farmland, and distributed a portion of the project proceeds back into the community to help fund training for the local fire department.”

Organizations cannot underscore the methodology behind plugging wells, especially when so many legacy emissions remain unaddressed due to a lack of public funding. Without supporting policies at the state and provincial levels, clean-up efforts are reliant on private investments and the voluntary sector. This new carbon pathway allows projects to generate credits for each anticipated avoided ton of methane. Together, this collaboration pairs Crbon Labs' technical expertise of plugging wells with U.S. Venture's capabilities as a leading intermediary in marketing carbon credits and environmental commodities.

“This project is credited with preventing ~85,000 metric tons of CO2e from entering the atmosphere over the next 20 years, and we're positioned to connect these credits with buyers,” shared Mike Koel, president of U.S. Energy®, a U.S. Venture company .“Our team has a deep tenure in marketing credits from renewable natural gas (RNG) and carbon projects in the voluntary space. We know organizations are seeking high-quality credits that allow immediate progress on sustainability goals, and through this methodology, they're supporting projects with a lasting impact."

This new carbon pathway for abandoned and orphaned wells promotes continued decommissioning efforts across North America. If your organization is looking to address your emission reduction goals with carbon credits, contact Seth Twisselmann at ... to learn more.

###

About U.S. Venture

For over 70 years, U.S. Venture, Inc. has been recognized as an innovative leader in the distribution of renewable and traditional energy products, lubricants, tires, parts, and using data-driven insights to manage energy and information in the global movement of goods. U.S. Venture delivers creative, sustainable solutions that give their customers a competitive edge, and enable the company to support the communities in which they live, work, and play. Through the values lived by their family of brands, U.S. Energy®, U.S. AutoForce, Breakthrough®, U.S. Lubricants, and IGEN®, U.S. Venture seeks new ways to drive business success while being steadfast in its commitment to making the world a better place.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy, a U.S. Venture company, is a leading provider of refined products, alternative fuels, and environmental credits. Over its 70-year tenure, U.S. Energy has diversified across the energy supply chain. From energy project development, distribution, and marketing through wholesale, commercial, and retail channels, U.S. Energy partners with organizations-providing comprehensive support for a variety of fuel types. Driven to be the very best and most trusted energy solutions provider, U.S. Energy is uniquely positioned to help organizations navigate the evolving energy industry. For more information, visit .

About Crbon Labs

Crbon Labs specializes in identifying orphan, inactive and abandoned oil and gas wells in North America that emit high levels of greenhouse gases (GHGs). We plug these wells using the highest standards to immediately and permanently eliminate methane emissions, one of the most potent GHGs. Our comprehensive approach extends beyond emissions elimination, restoring sites to their natural state while strengthening local communities through strategic investments and partnerships. Emissions eliminated are translated into premium High Fidelity CrbonTM credits for corporate sustainability innovators to offset their residual GHG emissions. Crbon Labs' vision is to eliminate 500 million tonnes of GHG emissions. For more information, visit .

Attachment

Crbon Labs and U.S. Venture Generate and Market Credits from Canadian Orphaned Gas Well

CONTACT: Stephanie Lowney, Vice President of Marketing, Strategy, and Innovation U.S. Energy, a U.S. Venture company 920.381.2190 ... Andrea Cherkas, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Crbon Labs 404.816.0200 ...