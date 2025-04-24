Philippine Airlines Appoints New President Richard Nuttal

Dhaka: Philippine Airlines (PAL) has appointed seasoned British aviation professional Richard Nuttall as its new president, effective from May 29. The airline remarked on this development as its strategic move for global expansion and stronger leadership.

Nuttall formerly served as the chief executive officer (CEO) of SriLankan Airlines. Apart from that, he is a board member of SkyTeam Alliance. He holds a broad international experience and a track record of turning around airline operations.

As the president of PAL, Nuttall will report to Dr. Lucio C. Tan, chairman, and Lucio C. Tan III, president of PAL Holdings Inc., with support from Executive Vice President and COO Atty. Carlos Luis Fernandez.

The new appointment will replace current President Captain Stanley Ng, who has been promoted to the vice president of PAL Holdings and added to the airline's Board of Directors.

Philippine flag carrier Philippine Airlines aims for continued growth, modernizing its fleet with Airbus A350-1000, upgraded A321ceo, and new A321neo aircraft, even during the evolving global aviation challenges. The airline is all set to sustain its momentum, fueled by the strong financial figures in the last couple of years.

