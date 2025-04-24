Indian DGCA Urges Swift Repatriation Flights From Srinagar

Dhaka: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India has urged all airlines to swiftly increase flights to repatriate the tourists from Srinagar in Kashmir, with an advisory released on April 23.

The DGCA said the Pahalgam incident has increased an unexpected demand from tourists to return back to their homes. To tackle this situation and evacuate the travelers, it advised all airlines to swiftly arrange more flights to Srinagar and facilitate seamless connectivity to all other destinations across India.

In addition to this, the DCGA requested airlines to waive cancellation and rescheduling fees and provide assistance to travelers facing unexpected circumstances and challenges during the difficult time.

V