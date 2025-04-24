403
Bollywood star says ‘Indians love Russia’
(MENAFN) Bollywood actor John Abraham has expressed strong admiration for Russia, emphasizing that Indians hold a deep affection for the country. Speaking on RT’s "Worlds Apart" show with Oksana Boyko, Abraham highlighted the enduring love Indians have for Russia, regardless of external pressures from the West.
Abraham emphasized that India’s relationship with Russia transcends political lines, asserting that India’s diplomatic stance, particularly on issues like oil imports from Russia, is in the best interest of the country. He praised Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar for defending the government's decision to continue purchasing Russian oil despite Western sanctions due to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
The actor defended India’s choice to maintain strong ties with Russia, calling it a “best decision” to safeguard the nation’s interests and honor the longstanding friendship between the two countries. He also noted that India shares similar sentiments with Russia regarding sovereignty and resistance to external influence, a sentiment that resonates with many Indians.
Abraham, whose heritage is a mix of Syrian Christian and Iranian Zoroastrian roots, also spoke about India’s diverse cultural fabric. He cited his own background as an example of how India accommodates various communities.
The actor expressed a keen interest in meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, describing him as a “strong personality” and wanting to understand his mindset, especially in light of the significant global pressures on Russia.
In the near future, President Putin is expected to visit India, following an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
