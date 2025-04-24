403
India Suspends Visa Services To Pakistani Nationals, Asks Citizens To Return
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, April 24 (KUNA) -- Indian government on Thursday took more measures including suspension of visa services to Pakistani nationals and asking Indians currently in Pakistan to return.
A statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that in continuation of the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the government has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect.
The statement said that all existing valid visas issued to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from April 27 adding medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only until April 29.
New Delhi also asked all Pakistani nationals to leave India before the expiry of visas.
"Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid travelling to Pakistan. Those Indian nationals currently in Pakistan are also advised to return to India at the earliest," the External Affairs Ministry said.
The Cabinet Committee on Security had met yesterday and decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with its neighbor following a major militant attack on tourists in Pahalgam city of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir.
India declared defense, military, naval and air advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as Persona Non Grata and suspended Indus Water Treaty.
India had also decided to close Check Post at Attari and withdraw defense, navy and air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.
The strong measures came in wake of a major militant attack on Tuesday targeting tourists in Pahalgam city killing 28 people and injuring several others. (end)
