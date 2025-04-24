Prime Minister Meets Chief Adviser To Interim Government Of Bangladesh
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met with Chief Adviser of the Interim Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh HE Dr. Muhammad Yunus, who is currently visiting the country.
During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's full support for Bangladesh in achieving the aspirations of its people for development and prosperity.
