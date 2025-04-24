Third Phase Of Bay Grove Residences To Launch Soon On Dubai Islands

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The new phase of Bay Grove Residences on Dubai Islands is being prepared for launch, adding 241 beachfront homes with handover expected in 2029.

- Iurii Nemtcev, CEO of Big Lab Digital AgencyDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The upcoming third phase of Bay Grove Residences , one of the key residential developments on the southern coast of Island B within Dubai Islands, is expected to bring 241 new units to market - including one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, and sea-facing duplexes. Handover is scheduled for 2029, in line with the broader development timeline of Dubai Islands.The project, Bay Grove Nakheel , is part of Dubai's long-term strategy to transform its coastline under the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. In contrast to traditional high-rise towers, Bay Grove is conceived as a low-rise, resort-style urban cluster. The architecture prioritizes liveability by the sea - designed not just for short-term stays, but for everyday living.This latest phase is part of the broader Bay Residences Dubai Islands community, which is shaping the southern waterfront of Island B into a mixed-use coastal neighborhood. The district combines beaches, hotels, pedestrian promenades, retail spaces, and residential buildings with views over the Arabian Gulf. All Bay Grove residents will have access to public green areas, integrated infrastructure, and shared community amenities.A Shift Toward Mid-Rise, Resort-Inspired LivingBay Grove reflects a wider trend in Dubai's residential market: increasing demand for developments that combine long-term urban utility with the aesthetics of resort living. Dubai Islands is accelerating this shift by offering new formats for residential neighborhoods away from high-density urban cores.“We're seeing demand shift from just square footage with a sea view to more thoughtful, livable solutions: moderate density, privacy, green public space, and flexibility for remote work,” says Iurii Nemtcev, CEO of Big Lab Digital Agency, a firm specializing in marketing for high-end residential developments in Dubai.“Bay Grove is a clear example - balanced in format, product, and its surrounding infrastructure.”According to Nemtcev, this type of project is helping to redefine the“new center” of Dubai's waterfront residential segment - less about tourism, more about long-term ownership. Developments offering 200–300 units, instead of 600 or more, are becoming more attractive for both tenants and end-users.Target Audience and Buyer ProfileBay Grove is tailored to several key buyer segments:- International end-users from Europe and the GCC seeking waterfront homes with urban infrastructure but without high-density environments.- Private investors looking for early-stage entry with capital growth potential as the Dubai Islands master plan progresses.- Business owners and remote professionals prioritizing residential comfort and proximity to commercial districts.Prices start from AED 1.85 million. Eligible buyers can apply for long-term UAE residency visas under current investment regulations.Location and ConnectivityBay Grove is situated on the western edge of Island B, just steps from the beach and promenade. Travel times include:- 15 minutes to the Infinity Bridge exit- 20 minutes to Dubai International Airport and Deira- 25 minutes to Downtown Dubai, DIFC, and Business BayIsland B is undergoing active development, with neighboring projects such as Rena by Avenew Development contributing to a growing lifestyle district built around walkability and coastal leisure.Architecture and InfrastructureThe third phase includes apartments ranging from 80 to 313 square meters, with select duplex units available. The project features:- Rooftop panoramic pools- Fitness and lounge areas- Shared working spaces- Landscaped courtyards and greenery- Private balconies and terraces in most unitsFloor plans are designed for long-term living and meet the expectations of premium-segment tenants and buyers.About Big Lab Digital AgencyBig Lab is a Dubai-based digital agency specializing in marketing and communications for the luxury real estate sector. The agency develops strategic promotion campaigns for high-end residential developments across the UAE and international markets, focusing on SEO, web development, performance marketing, and AI-powered tools. Big Lab works primarily with ultra-luxury real estate projects targeting high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) and global property buyers.

