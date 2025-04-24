Radisson Blu Dhaka Presents Mediterranean-Themed Dinner Buffet

Dhaka: Radisson Blu Dhaka introduces a Mediterranean-themed dinner buffet every Thursday and Friday, starting from April 14 till May 9, 2025.

Guests can indulge in a rich variety of Mediterranean flavors with a Buy One Get One (B1G1) offer available on selected bank cards. This buffet is priced at BDT 6800 net per person, promising an evening of fine dining at Water Garden Brasserie.

The buffet features an extensive salad bar with favorites like Greek Salad, Hummus with Pita Bread, Tuna Salad, Grilled Vegetables and Couscous.

Seafood lovers can savor a fresh Poached Seafood selection including prawns, crabs, fish, squid, and octopus.

Highlights from the live stations include an assorted sushi and maki roll station, Spanish seafood paella, prime beef ribs from the carving station, home-made pasta station, and a Shawarma corner with condiments.

Guests can also relish chicken shish tawook, Lamb Kofta Lebanese style, and more from the live grill corner.

They can end the feast with sweet and icy ice cream flavours and decadent desserts such as Baklava, Tiramisu, Red Velvet Cake, Mango Cold Cheesecake, and traditional delights like Shahi Zorda, Rosh Malai, and many more.

