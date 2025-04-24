China Better Built For A Trade War And Trump Knows It
There are no formal talks, no breakthroughs, just a sudden shift in tone from the US president. And this shift speaks volumes.
Despite his bluster, Trump is coming to terms with a hard truth: China is structurally more insulated, strategically better prepared and ultimately more capable of enduring a prolonged trade conflict than the US.
The myth that tariffs would force Beijing into submission is being steadily dismantled by economic reality. China has not blinked. It has responded to US aggression with a calculated mix of resilience and flexibility-offering to talk but refusing to capitulate.
It doesn't have to. Beijing has spent years quietly reducing its vulnerability to American pressure. Trump's tariffs may bite, but they won't break China.
For starters, China's political system gives it a major advantage in a drawn-out economic contest. In Washington, trade wars are hostage to election cycles, interest groups and social media storms. In Beijing, policy is dictated from the top with strategic consistency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment